Meet the Hot Los Angeles Rams Coach Winning Over Fans Long Before Super Bowl Weekend

As the Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals, Coach Sean McVay has quickly grabbed the attention of football fans with his swag on and off the field.

By Mike Vulpo Feb 13, 2022 4:00 PMTags
HotSportsSuper BowlFootballCelebrities
Watch: Eminem, Snoop Dogg & More to Headline 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Attention football fans: May we direct your eyes to the sidelines for an unexpected prize.

There's no question that the NFL players who make up the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals deserve credit for an incredible season. But with every good team comes, perhaps, an even better coach. And for the Rams specifically, that coach sure has some fans talking.

In case you're new to the game, may we introduce you to Sean McVay, a man who made history in 2017 when he became the youngest head coach at the age of 30.

The former Miami University wide receiver revitalized a team that once struggled to have a winning record. With a lot of hard work, he now may just be steps away from earning a Super Bowl trophy.

While his resume is impressive, others may be curious to know other things about the now 36-year-old. For starters, is he single?

photos
NFL Studs On and Off the Football Field

E! News investigated and found that answer and much more. Score all the details about the coach who is heating up the season below.

photos
Meet Los Angeles Rams Coach Sean McVay

Trending Stories

1

You've Got to See Marc Anthony's Response to Report About J.Lo & A-Rod

2

Kanye "Ye" West Insults Pete Davidson and Feuds With Kid Cudi

3

Watch The Remix Video Ben Affleck Directed For Jennifer Lopez

Don't miss the 2022 Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 13 with kick-off starting at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock.

Trending Stories

1

You've Got to See Marc Anthony's Response to Report About J.Lo & A-Rod

2

Kanye "Ye" West Insults Pete Davidson and Feuds With Kid Cudi

3

Watch The Remix Video Ben Affleck Directed For Jennifer Lopez

4

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Have a Pre-Valentine's Day Date

5

Why Joe Burrow and Olivia Holzmacher's Love Story Is a Touchdown