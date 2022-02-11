Vannessa Has an Emotional Revelation About Her Health in This 1000-Lb Best Friends Preview

Watch : Vanessa Breaks Down After Weigh-In at Doctor's Office

Vannessa Cross is ready to get her health back on track.

However, in this exclusive clip from the Feb. 14 episode of 1000-Lb. Best Friends, Vannessa is shocked to learn how far she still has to go to get to a healthy place. This revelation comes about in a meeting with bariatric surgeon Dr. Charles Procter Jr., who many of you may know from Too Large and 1000-Lb. Sisters.

"It's been a little while," Dr. Procter says to his former patient. "Well, Vannessa, it's good to see you again. I didn't know that I would see you again. What brings you in today?"

Vannessa informs the doctor that she's started a diet and is hoping that the bariatric surgery specialist will consider taking on her case. Dr. Procter's response? "It's not about you proving anything to me. It's about you proving it to yourself."

In order to see where Vannessa is at since their last meeting, which was six months prior to filming 1000-Lb. Best Friends, Dr. Procter invites the TLC star to step on the scale.