Obi-Wan Kenobi Will Be Here Sooner Than You Think

On Feb. 9, Disney+ announced that Obi-Wan Kenobi, starring Ewan McGregor, has a premiere date.

This is (obi)-wan series we've been waiting for. 

And apparently, we don't have to wait much longer. On Feb. 9, Disney+ announced that Obi-Wan Kenobistarring Ewan McGregor, who is reprising his role as the iconic Jedi Master—will premiere May 25. 

The limited series from Lucasfilm "begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith," the series description reads, "where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader [Hayden Christensen]."

The Kathleen Kennedy-executive produced series also stars Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie

As for what's to come? McGregor previously hinted that Kenobi and Vader, who last appeared together in Revenge of the Sith, may "have another swing at each other." 

"It might be quite satisfying for everybody," he shared in a Disney+ featurette in November.

While we wait until May 25 for the series premiere of Obi-Wan Kenobi, let's take a Luke at which other TV shows are premiering this year!

Jessica Brooks/Hulu
Dollface (Hulu) - Feb. 11

Kat Dennings, Brenda Song and more stars are back in season two of the Hulu series, premiering on Hulu Feb. 11.

Peacock; NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images
BEL-AIR (Peacock) - Feb. 13

The new fresh prince of BEL-AIR will be crowned on Feb. 13.

Christopher Saunders / Prime Video
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video) - Feb. 18

Mavel tov, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is back for season four on Feb. 18! 

Josh Stringer/AMC
The Walking Dead (AMC) - Feb. 20

The Walking Dead resumes season 11 with a part two premiere on Sunday, Feb. 20. 

NBC
American Song Contest (NBC) - Feb. 21

EuroVision lands in the U.S. with NBC's new competition series American Song Contest, premiering Feb. 21. 

The CW
All American (The CW) - Feb. 21

The CW's All American returns on Feb. 21. 

Eric Liebowitz/NBC
The Endgame (NBC) - Feb. 21

The Endgame series premiere is on Feb. 21. 

NBC
Law & Order (NBC) - Feb. 24

The highly-anticipated revival of the original Law & Order series premieres on Thursday, Feb. 24. 

Bernard Walsh/NETFLIX
Vikings: Valhalla (Netflix) - Feb. 25

The History Channel's Vikings lands a Netflix spin-off, Vikings: Valhalla, starring Laura Berlin, Sam Corlett and Bradley Freegard. The series is set to premiere Friday, Feb. 25. 

20th Television
Animation Domination (Fox) – Feb 27

Get ready because Animation Domination returns with all-new episodes on Sunday, Feb. 27.

Paola Kudacki/BBC America
Killing Eve (BBC America) - Feb. 27

Killing Eve's final season will debut on BBC America on Feb. 27.

Beth Dubber/Hulu
The Dropout (Hulu) - March 3

The Amanda Seyfried-led series will premiere on Hulu at the start of March.

STARZ
Shining Vale (Starz) - March 6

Courteney Cox and Greg Kinnear star as a married couple who move to a haunted mansion in Shining Vale, Connecticut. The horror-comedy premieres Sunday, March 6. 

The CW
Riverdale (The CW) - March 6

The craziness continues in Riverdale on March 6 with a new night, on Sunday. 

Darryn Lyons/ANL/Shutterstock
The Courtship (NBC) - March 8

NBC's Regency Era dating show The Courtship, previously named Pride & Prejudice: An Experiment in Romance, will premiere Sunday, March 8 at 8 p.m. ET.

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
The Thing About Pam (NBC) - March 8

Renée Zellweger stars in a six-episode limited series about Betsy Faria's 2011 murder

FOX
The Masked Singer (Fox) - March 9

The Masked Singer returns to Fox on March 9 with some more celebrities, more songs, and more amazing costumes. 

The CW
Kung Fu (The CW) - March 9

Kung Fu returns to The CW on March 9. 

Freeform
Good Trouble (Freeform) - March 9

Freeform is up to some good trouble!

On Feb. 7, Freeform announced that Good Trouble will return for season four on March 9.

The CW
The Flash (The CW) - March 9

Speeding back to TV is The Flash on March 9. 

Fox
The Orville: New Horizons (Hulu) - March 10

Seth MacFarlane's Orville is back for season three on March 10, with a twist: The Orville: New Horizons is set 400 years in the future as the crew of U.S.S. Orville continues their space exploratory mission. 

 

Amazon
Upload (Prime Video) - March 11

The comedy starring Robbie Amell will return for a second season in March.

CW
Charmed (The CW) - March 11

Charmed casts its spell again on March 11. 

Jeong Park/Hulu
Life & Beth (Hulu) - March 18

The Amy Schumer–led series premieres March 18 on Hulu.

Apple TV+
Ptolemy Grey (Apple TV+) - March 11

Samuel L. Jackson stars in this TV adaptation of the novel The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey.

Sarah Enticknap/NBC
Young Rock (NBC) - March 15

Young Rock starts its second season on March 15. 

NBC
Mr. Mayor (NBC) - March 15

Ted Danson continues as the mayor of Los Angeles in comedy Mr. Mayor, returning for a second season on March 15. 

FOX
Masterchef Junior (Fox) - March 17

The kids are heading back to the kitchen! 

A new season of Masterchef Junior premieres Thursday, March 17 on Fox.

Michael Lavine/FOX
Welcome to Flatch (Fox) - March 17

The all-new single-cam docu-com (say that three times fast!) premieres March 17. 

Netflix
Human Resources (Netflix) - March 18

The Big Mouth spin-off, which takes a closer look at the creatures of the show, will arrive on Netflix in March.

