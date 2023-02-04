Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow's Love Story With Olivia Holzmacher Is a True Touchdown

Long before he was playing in Super Bowls, Cincinnati Bengals player Joe Burrow had the support of his girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher. Prepare to swoon over their romantic history.

He may not have reached the Super Bowl this year, but Joe Burrow is already a winner in the game of love.

As the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback experienced another successful year in the NFL by reaching the AFC Championship Game, there was one person he could count on to be the biggest cheerleader: girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher.

Back in August 2017, the pair officially started dating while both students at Ohio State. And although Joe transferred to Louisiana State University in 2019, their love kept growing stronger. In fact, when Joe was the first selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, Olivia was by his side cheering him on.

"Tonight a new chapter starts for you!" she wrote on Instagram after the now 26-year-old was picked by the Cincinnati Bengals. "Thankful to be by your side Joe and to be a part of the past three seasons. I've had the best experiences and met the best people along the way."

The Alphia Phi sorority member added, "So excited for what the future holds."

That future includes plenty of more football. If the past is any indication—anyone remember Olivia's cut-out at Paul Brown Stadium?—Joe's girlfriend will have a front-row seating rooting for him.

And while the couple isn't one to publicly showcase their love regularly, we found a few moments that are worth celebrating. Here's to catching footballs and feelings as we gear up for Super Bowl Sunday on Feb. 12.

Instagram
Couple Goals

Wherever life takes NFL quarterback Joe Burrow and his girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher, chances are the pair will be by each other's sides.

Instagram
Loyal Leader

Long before he became quarterback of the Cincinnati Bengals, Joe was receiving support from his girlfriend at Ohio State University, like here in August 2017. 

Instagram
Travel Buddies

"Oh my goodness!!!!!!!!!!!" Olivia wrote on Instagram back in 2019 after Joe transferred to LSU. "Geaux tigers!" 

Instagram
C Is for Cheerleader

Back in January 2019, Olivia celebrated her boyfriend's big win in Arizona. "Good stuff Joe," she wrote from the field. 

Instagram
Smile Time

While celebrating Joe's birthday, Olivia posted a candid shot of the pair enjoying the great outdoors with Michelob Ultra.

Instagram
Dinner of Champions

"I'm so proud of you!" Olivia wrote on Instagram before celebrating Joe at the Heisman Banquet. "The best weekend ever!"

Instagram
Date Night

The couple exchanges football fields for a wrestling ring for a night out at Nationwide Arena in Ohio. 

Originally published Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022 at 1:00 a.m. PST

