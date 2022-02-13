Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow's Love Story With Olivia Holzmacher Is a True Touchdown

Long before he was playing in Super Bowl 2022, Cincinnati Bengals player Joe Burrow had the support of his girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher. Prepare to swoon over their romantic history.

The Super Bowl hasn't even started, but Joe Burrow is already a winner in the game of love.

As the Cincinatti Bengals quarterback prepares to take on the Los Angeles Rams in the biggest game of his career, there's one person he can count on to be the biggest cheerleader: girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher.

Back in August 2017, the pair officially started dating while both students at Ohio State. And although Joe transferred to Louisiana State University in 2019, their love kept growing stronger. In fact, when Joe was the first selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, Olivia was by his side cheering him on.

"Tonight a new chapter starts for you!" she wrote on Instagram after the now 25-year-old was picked by the Cincinnati Bengals. "Thankful to be by your side Joe and to be a part of the past three seasons. I've had the best experiences and met the best people along the way."

The Alphia Phi sorority member added, "So excited for what the future holds."

That future includes Super Bowl 2022, which will be watched by millions of Americans across the country. If the past is any indication—anyone remember Olivia's cut-out at Paul Brown Stadium?—Joe's girlfriend will have a front-row seating rooting for him.

And while the couple isn't one to publicly showcase their love regularly, we found a few moments that are worth celebrating. Here's to catching footballs and feelings this game day. 

Couple Goals

Wherever life takes NFL quarterback Joe Burrow and his girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher, chances are the pair will be by each other's sides.

Loyal Leader

Long before he became quarterback of the Cincinnati Bengals, Joe was receiving support from his girlfriend at Ohio State University, like here in August 2017. 

Travel Buddies

"Oh my goodness!!!!!!!!!!!" Olivia wrote on Instagram back in 2019 after Joe transferred to LSU. "Geaux tigers!" 

C Is for Cheerleader

Back in January 2019, Olivia celebrated her boyfriend's big win in Arizona. "Good stuff Joe," she wrote from the field. 

Smile Time

While celebrating Joe's birthday, Olivia posted a candid shot of the pair enjoying the great outdoors with Michelob Ultra.

Dinner of Champions

"I'm so proud of you!" Olivia wrote on Instagram before celebrating Joe at the Heisman Banquet. "The best weekend ever!"

Don't miss the 2022 Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 13 with kick-off starting at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock.

