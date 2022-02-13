Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow's Love Story With Olivia Holzmacher Is a True Touchdown

Watch : Eminem, Snoop Dogg & More to Headline 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show

The Super Bowl hasn't even started, but Joe Burrow is already a winner in the game of love.

As the Cincinatti Bengals quarterback prepares to take on the Los Angeles Rams in the biggest game of his career, there's one person he can count on to be the biggest cheerleader: girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher.

Back in August 2017, the pair officially started dating while both students at Ohio State. And although Joe transferred to Louisiana State University in 2019, their love kept growing stronger. In fact, when Joe was the first selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, Olivia was by his side cheering him on.

"Tonight a new chapter starts for you!" she wrote on Instagram after the now 25-year-old was picked by the Cincinnati Bengals. "Thankful to be by your side Joe and to be a part of the past three seasons. I've had the best experiences and met the best people along the way."