Lala Kent Reveals She's Dating Again, But Taking This Precaution After Randall Emmett Split

Watch : Lala Kent Says Randall Emmett's Cheating Was "Repeated Behavior"

Lala Kent has her very own Vander-private eye.

The Bravo personality admitted as much on Amazon Live after viewers inquired about her dating life. "I will never welcome someone into my life again without a full background check," she said on Feb. 8. "I mean in-depth. I got to see what your credit is, I need to know your family history, I need to know everything you've been involved with. I'm going deep."

Lala won't be doing so alone, either.

"I now have a P.I. guy who I just randomly send people to," she revealed. "And I'm like, 'Hey, before I go anywhere with this person, I'm going to need to know his story.' [I'm] damaged I guess. Who knows? I'm not doing what I did back then."

The Vanderpump Rules star was seemingly alluding to her former relationship with Randall Emmett, who she recently accused of cheating on her with "many" women. The pair split in October 2021, three years after getting engaged and less than a year after they welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Ocean.