Lala Kent Reveals She's Dating Again, But Taking This Precaution After Randall Emmett Split

Lala Kent has her very own Vander-private eye.
The Bravo personality admitted as much on Amazon Live after viewers inquired about her dating life. "I will never welcome someone into my life again without a full background check," she said on Feb. 8. "I mean in-depth. I got to see what your credit is, I need to know your family history, I need to know everything you've been involved with. I'm going deep."
Lala won't be doing so alone, either.
"I now have a P.I. guy who I just randomly send people to," she revealed. "And I'm like, 'Hey, before I go anywhere with this person, I'm going to need to know his story.' [I'm] damaged I guess. Who knows? I'm not doing what I did back then."
The Vanderpump Rules star was seemingly alluding to her former relationship with Randall Emmett, who she recently accused of cheating on her with "many" women. The pair split in October 2021, three years after getting engaged and less than a year after they welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Ocean.
Lala discussed the split at one point during her Amazon Live, but only to briefly answer a viewer's question about how she got over her breakup.
"He made it very easy," she responded. "I found out who he really was and all of a sudden I was over it. I have this way of when I'm betrayed by somebody, it's like all feelings—I don't even remember them."
Lala continued, "And this could be the trauma, [but] I don't remember anything about my relationship. I don't remember any good moments. I can only remember the demise of it, so maybe that's my mind trying to protect me."
While she's now moved on and even eager to begin dating again, Lala admitted she's "definitely not ready to date just one person."
"I want to continue having fun and that's what it is," she added, calling a recent date she went on "amazing."
Watch the full Amazon Live here.
