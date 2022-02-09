Ireland Baldwin Shares How She Feels About Alec Baldwin's "Thoughtless Little Pig" Comment 15 Years Later

Ireland Baldwin is done letting negative comments dictate her life.
Using The Ting Tings' song "That's Not My Name," the 26-year-old model and writer joined in on the latest TikTok trend on Wednesday, Feb. 9, and shared some of the hurtful names she's been called throughout her lifetime in the public eye, including being called a "thoughtless little pig" by her father Alec Baldwin in 2007.
"My name is Ireland…but the media likes to call me…" she wrote on the Instagram video. As she dances to the song, the words "fat," "attention seeking," "promiscuous," "silver spoon fed brat w/ no real job" and Alec's old comment appear on screen.
Fifteen years ago, Alec famously called his daughter, then 11 years old, a "rude, thoughtless little pig" in a leaked 2007 voicemail that came out amidst his divorce from actress Kim Basinger. While Ireland and Alec have both healed from the situation—and even made jokes about it in recent years—that doesn't mean that other negative comments in the media haven't hurt her since.
"I can't even tell you how much time I've wasted worrying about headlines and comments," she wrote this week. "Can you believe that? Can you believe how much control we give others and how much power we give their narratives."
She continued in her Instagram post, "Maybe you don't experience this on the scale that I do, but the majority of us have been called names and have had assumptions made about us."
Ireland explained that, when she does read articles about herself, she finds that they are generally "always sexualized in someway" or pit her career success against her parents' accomplishments.
"I know that my decision to work in the entertainment industry will of course bring on the constant comparison to the achievements of both my parents, and I continue to embrace the parts of myself that are indeed like them," she said. "But I am very excited to show you the individual that I am and the person I've grown to very proud of."
She added, "I don't give a f--k what you think about how I look, what I wear, what I think and say, and damn does it feel good to get to this point."
As for Alec, he told Good Morning America in 2017 that the pig comment still gets "thrown" in his face. He explained, "There are people who admonish me or attack me and use that as a constant spearhead to do that. It's a scab that never heals cause it's being picked at all the time by other people."
The Saturday Night Live actor knows it "hurt" his daughter "in a permanent way." But, based on her latest Instagram post, it sounds like she's come a long way on her healing journey.