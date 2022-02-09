Mickey Guyton Responds to Claim She's Singing Super Bowl National Anthem "Because She's Black and Female"

You best remember Mickey Guyton's name.
The country music star was unbreakable on Wednesday, Feb. 9, when she responded to criticism over how she landed her gig to sing the National Anthem at the 2022 Super Bowl. In a screenshot of a comment she had received on Instagram, a user accused Guyton of only getting the job "because she's Black and she's female."
"No other reason," the message read. "She's not known for her music. She [sic] just known as the Black woman in country music. That's her claim to fame."
The critic also claimed that the Grammy-nominated singer is "either too f--king stupid to realize that she's being f--king used as a prop or she's playing along because she needs the money," prompting Guyton to shut down the user in the most perfect way.
"This is what I see in my mentions on a daily basis," she wrote in the caption of her Instagram post. "It never stops. But guess what. I will never stop."
Other country artists were also quick to defend Guyton. In the comments section, Sugarland's Jennifer Nettles wrote, "Go sing your heart out and represent the Beauty and Talent that you are and that you Love."
She continued, "Every performer in the world dreams of getting to be a part of something so iconic as the Super Bowl. You are there because you deserve to be or else you wouldn't be there," adding, "Can't wait to watch you shine!"
Meanwhile, "Queens Don't" artist RaeLynn commented, "I can't imagine taking the time to write something so false and hurtful. You are so loved Mickey."
Maren Morris re-shared Guyton's post on her Instagram Story and praised the "Black Like Me" vocalist for speaking out. "Thinking of my friends who are putting out so such good despite the daily barrage of abuse and death threats just for them existing and trying to paint their corner of the world prettier," she penned in the caption. "Carry on."
News of Guyton's Super Bowl performance comes two months after she performed her single, "All American," at the 2021 American Music Awards. At the ceremony, Guyton introduced her song with a powerful message about diversity, saying, "No matter where you're from ... your race, your creed, who you love. You're all American. Remember that."
On Sunday, Feb. 13, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Dr. Dre and Mary J. Blige will also take the stage for a performance during the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show.