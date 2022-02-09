The Stars of Dollface Want You to Stop Stressing About Turning 30

If you were born in 1992, the new season of Dollface might feel like a personal attack. Or, at least, it did for this TV Editor who is turning 30 in a mere 10 days.
For those unfamiliar with Hulu's eccentric comedy, Dollface follows a Los Angeles-based friend group—played by Kat Dennings, Brenda Song, Shay Mitchell and Esther Povitsky—as they learn through, often surreal, experiences what it means to be a woman in today's society. So for season two, the Jordan Weiss-created series is making sure to dive deep into the existential crisis that often occurs when one turns 30.
In an exclusive chat with E! News, Dennings teased that her character Jules, who is reaching this birthday milestone in new episodes, will be asking herself, "Who am I and what do I want?"
"Season one was more about Jules getting back in with her friend group, and all of them kind of re-meshing together," she said of her character having to do some friendship repenting after going AWOL during a long-term relationship. "And season two, we've laid that groundwork. So everyone kind of gets to branch off into their own storyline, which is really cool. So Jules, thinks she's getting fired at the beginning of season one, but instead, she gets promoted. So that starts her whole story. And, of course, many other things go on there."
And while Dennings' character seems to be thriving as she heads into her 30s, on the flip side, Song's character Madison is struggling both professionally and personally. But, as 33-year-old Song made clear to E! News, you don't have to have your life figured out heading into your fourth decade.
"I think we put so much pressure on ourselves," she noted. "It's a doomsday approach of, like, how we accomplish all the things we're supposed to accomplish."
For anyone resonating with this situation, Song assured E! News readers that it's never too late to shake things up. "I think that's the thing about being this age," she explained, "is that sometimes we think that if we're on a pathway, we're stuck on that path. And we're actually not! Just because we're like, 'Oh my gosh! We're turning 30. This is it, we're dead. We're basically in our graves,' we're not. Life is really just starting."
Feeling similarly to her co-star, 34-year-old Mitchell, who plays Stella, chimed in and called out "30 Under 30" lists for creating this internalized "cut off," adding, "What happens after that?"
Of course, it isn't just this existential crisis that will be explored in season two, as each character will face different kinds of highs and lows. For instance, Povitsky's Izzy will be tasked with debuting her quarantine romance to the world.
On what fans can expect from this plotline, Povitsky said, "I think that [Izzy] is a perfect example of someone who just self-sabotages almost everything, including her pandemic relationship."
Intrigued? Then catch all 10 episodes of Dollface season two when it drops on Hulu Feb. 11.