Robert Pattinson Shares the Harry Potter and Twilight Connection You Totally Missed

Harry Potter and vampires may have more in common than you think. And yes, Robert Pattinson is the one to thank for this truly magical connection.
Back in 2005, the actor made his big-screen debut as Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. And while his character's claim to fame was the fact that he was the first death in the movie franchise, there was a special scene that carried into his next projects.
In a new interview with GQ, Robert shared the connection between his entrance in Harry Potter and his launch into the Twilight franchise.
"It was definitely my concept to jump out of the tree at the beginning of my intro, which I then kind of repeated later on in Twilight," he explained. "For some reason, I always have a suggestion to be like, ‘Why doesn't he just appear just jumping out of a tree?'"
And for those who may need some concrete proof, GQ came with the receipts.
While you're dissecting each of those scenes (it's okay, we'll wait), consider that the actor felt a little out of place in his first foray into the supernatural.
"I remember the first scene I ever shot on that was in the magical maze at the end and I'd never done anything with special effects and stunts and it was a big deal at the time," he said. "It felt very, very intimidating."
The 35-year-old English actor also remembers feeling awkward and "dorky" holding a wand. "I'm holding it like a gun with two hands thinking like I'm in a Die Hard movie," he joked. "I think I even have one eye closed."
Ultimately, the role allowed him to be financially secure for a long period of time. In fact, the opportunity made it possible for Robert to do open mic nights and pursue a singing career.
But as many actors know, all good things must come to an end. Money became tight and securing gigs became a struggle until a Twilight audition earned him the role as vampire Edward Cullen.
"It has a passion to it," he said when discussing the film that turned him into a household name. "I was 21 and I kind of wanted to make it as arty as possible." You could say he really, uh, sunk his teeth into the work.