You Need to See Bella and Gigi Hadid's Fierce Runway Evolution

Watch : Gigi Hadid Returns to the Runway With New Red Hair

About a decade ago, the world was introduced to the Hadid sisters, who then proceeded to take the fashion world by storm.

Supermodels Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid, rose to fame as teens after first appearing with their mom Yolanda Hadid, a former model, on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in the mid '00s.

But reality TV wasn't their calling. Rather, it was the runway. At 18, Gigi made her runway debut in at Desigual's Fall 2014 show during New York Fashion Week. Six months later, at Desigual's NYFW Spring 2015 show in September 2014, Bella, then 17, made her own show-stopping debut.

Fast-forward to today and Gigi, 26, and Bella, 25, are now among the most sought-after supermodels in the world, and have walked runways for brands such as Chanel, Versace, Moschino and Victoria's Secret.

And their foray into fashion, not to mention their enormous followings on social media, has certainly paid off: Gigi ranked No. 7 on Forbes' list of the highest-paid models of 2018, with an estimated $9.5 million in annual earnings, thanks in part to her branded collections for Tommy Hilfiger, Maybelline, Messika jewelry and Vogue eyewear and Reebok.