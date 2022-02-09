Keith Urban's Sweet Reaction to Nicole Kidman's Oscar Nomination Will Make You Swoon

After Nicole Kidman scored an Academy Award nomination for her role as Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos, her husband Keith Urban shared quite the special shoutout in her honor.

And the award for the most heartwarming shoutout goes to…
 
Just hours after Nicole Kidman learned she scored an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her portrayal of Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos, her husband, Keith Urban took to social media to celebrate his shining star.
 
"CONGRATS on your OSCAR nomination today babygirl!," Keith—who tied the knot with Nicole in 2006—tweeted on Feb. 8. "SO proud of you & all that you poured into this dual role. Lucille AND Lucy. We REALLY lived through it with you on this one, & you gave it EVERYTHING."
 
Referring to the screenshot he shared of the two, he continued, "Here's me FaceTiming you on set, back in April 2021. Loving you always."
 
Keith's swoon-worthy post came right on the heels of the actress also celebrating the big news herself in an Instagram post. "This was the hardest role I've ever done and to be honored this way is deeply appreciated," she wrote alongside a few photos from the film, later shouting out Lucille and Desi's kids, "And to Lucie Arnaz and Desi Arnaz Jr., thank you for trusting me with the opportunity to inhabit your mother."

"Lucille Ball is one of Hollywood's greatest icons," she continued. "She was ahead of her time."

Anyone keeping up with the long-term couple will recall that there has been no shortage of love shared between the pair over the years. For more of their adorable moments together, keep scrolling…

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images
May 19, 2013

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban look in love at the 66th Annual Cannes Film Festival. 

Dave Benett/Getty Images
November 22, 2015

The Hollywood couple shows off their pose for cameras at The London Evening Standard Theatre Awards.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images
May 13, 2015

The couple strikes their signature pose—leaning in and staring into each other's eyes—at the American Idol finale in Hollywood.

Mark Davis/Getty Images for Turner
January 30, 2016

This candid pic proves that the couple does this pose IRL and not just on the red carpet.

David Becker/Getty Images
April 3, 2016

In this pic, the couple gives a variation of their signature pose. Instead of staring into each other's eyes, Nicole looks down as Keith leans in to whisper in her ear. ADORABLE!

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
February 26, 2017

The duo is back to staring each other's eyes but Nicole makes the pic even more sweet by placing her hands on Keith's face.

LOIC VENANCE/AFP/Getty Images
May 22, 2017

The two look infatuated with each other on the red carper of the premiere of The Killing of a Sacred Deer.

John Shearer/Getty Images for CMT
October 18, 2017

This pose is everything and the couple now has it down to a science.

Facebook
November 8, 2017

The A-list couple shares an intimate kiss in this adorable picture that Nicole shared on Facebook. 

John Salangsang/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images
September 17, 2017

In this 2017 Emmy Awards pic, it's Keith's turn to look down as Nicole leans in.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Lincoln Center
May 29, 2018

Nicole and Keith embrace onstage during Lincoln Center's American Songbook Gala. 

ABC
November 14, 2018

The fan-favorite couple embrace after Keith's win at the 2018 CMA Awards. 

John Shearer/Getty Images for the Country Music Association
November 14, 2018

#Selfie! The country singer and actress pose for a picture at the CMA Awards. 

James D. Morgan/Getty Images)
January 24, 2019

The actress cuddles up to her husband during the semi-finals match at the Australian Open. 

John Shearer/ACMA2019/Getty Images for ACM
April 7, 2019

This cute moment between the couple was captured at the 2019 ACM Awards. 

E!
January 5, 2020

Urban sweetly holds Kidman's hand at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards, where she was nominated in the Best Actress in a TV Series (Drama) category for her work in Big Little Lies.

