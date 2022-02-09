Anthropologie's Dress Edit Will Get You Excited for Sunnier Days Ahead

Plus, there's a ton of styles on sale!

By Emily Spain Feb 09, 2022 8:57 PMTags
E-comm: Anthropologies Dress Edit

We know it's only February, but can you blame us for wanting spring to come faster?

It's that point of winter when the magic of rainy, snowy and cloudy days spent indoors has worn off. While we love the puffer jacket lifestyle, we yearn for the days when we can step outside in dresses and sandals. Thankfully, that day will be here so soon!

To prepare for sunnier days ahead, we perused Anthropolgie's site for spring-approved styles and now we have a cart full of dresses. From maxi silhouettes and lace-adorned minis to Instagram-worthy two-piece sets and versatile slip dresses, the fashion retailer has the perfect dress for every occasion. Plus, there's a ton of styles currently on sale.

Below, we rounded up the styles that have us in a spring state of mind!

read
The Euphoria Dress Trend Everyone Is Searching For

Tiered Lace Tunic Dress

Also available in petite and plus sizes, this lace dress will instantly make you the best dressed attendee at Sunday brunch.

$160
$100
Anthropologie

Spliced Tunic Dress

Tunic weather will be here before you know it, so you might as well buy this adorable dress while it's still in stock.

$148
Anthropologie

Somerset Maxi Dress

This maxi dress screams spring! The smocked waist will accentuate your curves while the print tells everyone you pass that you're a fashionista. It also comes in a few other unique prints!

$170
Anthropologie

Elyse Bias Slip Midi Dress

We love slip dresses for so many reasons. Not only are they comfortable and breezy for warmer days, but they're extremely versatile. Dress this one up with a pair of heels or layer on a denim jacket for a more casual look.

$120
Anthropologie

Colorblocked Halter Maxi Dress

For those going on tropical vacations, we suggest adding this halter neck silhouette to your packing list. It's elegant, comfortable and flattering.

$248
$150
Anthropologie

Pilcro Corduroy Mini Dress

This dress has pockets...need we say more?! Pair it with some cowboy boots or sneakers for a cute everyday look.

$160
$100
Anthropologie

Mare x Mare and Anthropologie Twofer Mini Shirt Dress

It's all about layering in the springtime. This shirt dress features a removable top that will make you look put together on warmer days.

$170
Anthropologie

Sachin & Babi Puff-Sleeved Mini Dress

Whether you're headed somewhere tropical or just want to bring the drama to a gathering, this puff-sleeved dress is must.

$220
$120
Anthropologie

Linen Skirt Set

When the weather warms up, you know it's set season! This one comes with a side-zip top and skirt covered in a chic striped linen fabric. 

$180
Anthropologie

Petra Embroidered Tunic Dress

We are obsessed with this tunic dress! In addition to being handmade in Greece, you'll appreciate having the choice of six unique colorways.

$239-$398
Anthropologie

Sweetheart Midi Dress

This figure-hugging midi dress is perfect for Valentine's Day or date nights.

$190
$100
Anthropologie

Ready for more budget-friendly dresses? Check out this $42 deep v-neck cocktail dress has 5,500+ five-star review on Amazon.

