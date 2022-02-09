Anthropologie's Dress Edit Will Get You Excited for Sunnier Days Ahead

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
We know it's only February, but can you blame us for wanting spring to come faster?
It's that point of winter when the magic of rainy, snowy and cloudy days spent indoors has worn off. While we love the puffer jacket lifestyle, we yearn for the days when we can step outside in dresses and sandals. Thankfully, that day will be here so soon!
To prepare for sunnier days ahead, we perused Anthropolgie's site for spring-approved styles and now we have a cart full of dresses. From maxi silhouettes and lace-adorned minis to Instagram-worthy two-piece sets and versatile slip dresses, the fashion retailer has the perfect dress for every occasion. Plus, there's a ton of styles currently on sale.
Below, we rounded up the styles that have us in a spring state of mind!
Tiered Lace Tunic Dress
Also available in petite and plus sizes, this lace dress will instantly make you the best dressed attendee at Sunday brunch.
Spliced Tunic Dress
Tunic weather will be here before you know it, so you might as well buy this adorable dress while it's still in stock.
Somerset Maxi Dress
This maxi dress screams spring! The smocked waist will accentuate your curves while the print tells everyone you pass that you're a fashionista. It also comes in a few other unique prints!
Elyse Bias Slip Midi Dress
We love slip dresses for so many reasons. Not only are they comfortable and breezy for warmer days, but they're extremely versatile. Dress this one up with a pair of heels or layer on a denim jacket for a more casual look.
Colorblocked Halter Maxi Dress
For those going on tropical vacations, we suggest adding this halter neck silhouette to your packing list. It's elegant, comfortable and flattering.
Pilcro Corduroy Mini Dress
This dress has pockets...need we say more?! Pair it with some cowboy boots or sneakers for a cute everyday look.
Mare x Mare and Anthropologie Twofer Mini Shirt Dress
It's all about layering in the springtime. This shirt dress features a removable top that will make you look put together on warmer days.
Sachin & Babi Puff-Sleeved Mini Dress
Whether you're headed somewhere tropical or just want to bring the drama to a gathering, this puff-sleeved dress is must.
Linen Skirt Set
When the weather warms up, you know it's set season! This one comes with a side-zip top and skirt covered in a chic striped linen fabric.
Petra Embroidered Tunic Dress
We are obsessed with this tunic dress! In addition to being handmade in Greece, you'll appreciate having the choice of six unique colorways.
Sweetheart Midi Dress
This figure-hugging midi dress is perfect for Valentine's Day or date nights.
Ready for more budget-friendly dresses? Check out this $42 deep v-neck cocktail dress has 5,500+ five-star review on Amazon.