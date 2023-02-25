12 Small Black-Owned Etsy Stores That Will Be Your New Favorite Shops

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

While there are so many ways to honor and observe Black History Month, shopping Black-owned businesses is just one of the many ways you can do show your support this month, and all year long.

If you want to shop for items that are truly one of a kind, Etsy is the place to browse. It's home to a ton of wonderful and unique small Black-owned businesses, from fashion labels to home goods brands. Whether you're looking for items to add to your self-care routine or personalized gifts that will put a smile on your loved one's face, there's an Etsy shop for all that and more.

In celebration of Black History Month, we've rounded up just a few of the countless Black-owned businesses available on Etsy. Scroll below and shop them in February and beyond.