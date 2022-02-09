You're Guaranteed to Fall For Jennifer Lopez's Message About Love

Watch : Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Show PDA at "Marry Me" Premiere

Love don't cost a thing for a reason.

As Jennifer Lopez told E! News at a special screening of her new film Marry Me, "it's the only thing that really matters."

Which is why she had boyfriend Ben Affleck with her while celebrating Feb. 8. "I would hope that everybody knows that love is the most important thing in the world, in life, more than anything," Lopez said during the exclusive chat, "whether it's your children, or your partner or your family."

"It's the only thing that brings true happiness and peace," the mom of two added. "All the other stuff is kinda like games we're playing."

And though she didn't flat out mention Affleck, it's clear the multi-hyphenate is happier than ever, packing on the PDA with Affleck as the two walked the red carpet.

In the upcoming film, Lopez stars opposite Owen Wilson as a heartbroken pop superstar who makes a spontaneous decision to marry a total stranger. The characters' love story is a unique one, but as Lopez put it, "there's no real one version of a love story."