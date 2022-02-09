The Next Breakout Star of Bridgerton Isn't Even Human

This is paw-ssibly the best news we've heard all day!
Fans of Julia Quinn's The Viscount Who Loved Me have been waiting for this one. The most important character of Bridgerton's season two has finally been casted—Newton, Kate Sharma's (Simone Ashley) mischievous corgi.
"Newton is beloved, and I always wanted to include him in this season," creator Chris Van Dusen teased in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. "There's a little arc for him that audiences can look forward to."
Fans of the novel know that Newton tends to find himself in trouble. And apparently—according to Ashley and Charithra Chandran, who stars as Edwina—the four-legged actor, Austin, is very similar.
"Austin was not necessarily the best-behaved dog," Chandran shared in the same interview. "But there were so many hilarious moments. There was a scene where he's outside and you had to get him to sit by feeding him treats. At one point, he was so full on all the treats, he just fell asleep on the set in the middle of his shot."
But Austin had an appetite for more than just the average dog treat.
"One of the buildings we filmed at, there was pebbles on the driveway," Ashley recalled. "I'd have him on the leash and he'd just be eating the stones and pooping out stones in between takes."
Hey, he may not be well-behaved, but we're still giving Netflix casting a round of ap-paws for finding the cutest dog ever to play the role!
And when he wasn't eating stones and sleeping in between takes, Ashley said the pair got along well.
"I'm really good with dogs, so he responded to me well," she explained. "He was a little bit sass and goes off and does his own thing, but I like to think when we were together, he listened to me.
Although its ruff waiting for season two, we can't wait to meet Kate's new furry pal.
Season two of Bridgerton premieres March 25 on Netflix.