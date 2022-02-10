True Crime Fans, Pay Attention to These Killer Relationship Red Flags

Watch : The Truth Behind Our Obsession With True Crime Stories

You gotta stay smart when it comes to your heart.

Faith Jenkins, host of Oxygen's true crime series Killer Relationship with Faith Jenkins, has some expert tips for anyone looking for love this Valentine's Day.

Inspired by some of the cases on her show, which documents toxic real-life relationships that ended in murder, Jenkins wants you to stay safe by paying attention to these dating don'ts.

"If you want to be in a committed, monogynous relationship, if someone has a history of infidelity that should be a red flag to you," Jenkins told E! News in an exclusive interview. "Because people's patterns say a lot about them. I always say people lie, patterns don't. So when you're coming into a new relationship and someone says, ‘Yes, I have this history of lying or yes, I have this history of cheating, but things are going to be different now.' Why? People don't change for other people, they change for themselves."

Jenkins continued, "So you always have to look at someone's actions and ignore what they say. Look at their actions only as evidence of who they are."