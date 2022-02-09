Simone Biles and More Athletes Supporting Mikaela Shiffrin Is What the Olympics Are All About

Watch : 2022 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony: Must-See Moments

Athletes are rallying around Mikaela Shiffrin after her devastating races at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Leading up to the Beijing Games, the Team USA skier was favored to win big in a variety of events. But on Feb. 6, Mikaela crashed in the giant slalom leaving her without a medal. And then, on Feb. 8, she missed the fourth gate in the slalom leaving her unable to finish.

While Mikaela looked visibly disappointed, she is feeling the love and support from a variety of athletes including two Olympians who know the pressure she was feeling long before race day.

Retired skiing legend Lindsey Vonn took to Twitter with an encouraging message. "Gutted for @MikaelaShiffrin but this does not take away from her storied career and what she can and will accomplish going forward," she wrote. "Keep your head high."

As for Simone Biles, who withdrew from multiple events at the 2020 Summer Olympics after sharing her mental health struggles, she tweeted three heart emojis to Mikaela.