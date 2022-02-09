HBO's Winning Time Cast Photos Are Our iPhone's New Wallpaper

John C. Reilly, Adrien Brody and more stars give the camera their best smize for these Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty photos.

By Cydney Contreras Feb 09, 2022 7:34 PMTags
TVHBOCelebrities
Watch: 2021 TV Guilty Pleasures: "Ted Lasso," "Click Bate" & More!

If Winning Time is half as good as these photos, you're going to want to tune in.

HBO released new pictures of the cast of Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty on Wednesday, Feb. 9, giving us even more reason to watch the show. In the images, Adrien BrodyJason Clarke and more stars pose on the basketball court in full costume. 

And while most people aren't familiar with these famous names, like Jessie Buss and Claire Rothman, these lively images tell us all we need to know. Sally Fields resting her feet on a basketball with cigarette in hand indicates that she's a mother worked to the bone, while John C. Reilly's rockstar look gives off a devil-may-care attitude.

Of course, there's no need to speculate about the show's subject seeing as its based on real-life events, as detailed in Jeff Pearlman's book Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s.

photos
2022 TV Premiere Dates

Nonetheless, director Adam McKay is sure to put a comedic spin on this larger-than-life story.

To see the poster-worthy modeling shots of the cast, continue scrolling!

Courtesy of HBO Max
John C. Reilly as Jerry Buss

In the '80s, Buss was the majority owner of the Lakers.

Courtesy of HBO Max
Jason Clarke as Jerry West

After playing for the Lakers for nearly 15 years, West was hired as a coach and later became the team manager.

Courtesy of HBO Max
Delante Desouza as Michael Cooper

Like West, Cooper was a basketball player before becoming a coach.

Courtesy of HBO Max
Adrien Brody as Pat Riley

Thanks to his years as head coach for the Lakers, Riley was inducted into the NBA Hall of Fame.

Courtesy of HBO Max
Jason Segel as Paul Westhead

Though Westhead and Magic Johnson frequently butted heads during his tenure, Westhead helped the team win the 1980 Championship Finals.

Courtesy of HBO Max
Sally Field as Jessie Buss

Though Jerry Buss was a capable businessman, he had his mother act as the Lakers' trusted advisor and bookkeeper.

Courtesy of HBO Max
Quincy Isaiah as Magic Johnson

Does this hall of famer even need a description? Magic was a valued point guard for the Lakers, playing during the team's "Showtime" era, which ran from 1979 to 1991.

Courtesy of HBO Max
Gaby Hoffmann as Claire Rothman

Rothman was general manager and vice president of the Forum, the Lakers' home stadium.

Courtesy of HBO Max
Hadley Robinson as Jeanie Buss

Jerry Buss' daughter was raised to be the President of the Los Angeles Lakers, taking over the role when her father died in 2013.

Courtesy of HBO Max
Spencer Garrett as Chick Hearn

Hearn was the primary sportscaster for the Lakers, announcing more than 3,000 games for the team in his storied career.

Courtesy of HBO Max
Sean Patrick Small as Larry Bird

As a player for the Boston Celtics, Bird made for a fierce competitor to Johnson and other athletes.

Courtesy of HBO Max
DeVaughn Nixon as Norm Nixon

The basketball player is going to be played by his own son in the HBO series.

Trending Stories

1

Kim Kardashian Reveals What Led to Her Divorce From Kanye "Ye" West

2

Why Scott Disick's Comment About Khloe Kardashian Is Raising Eyebrows

3
Exclusive

MAFS' Alyssa Begs to Not Move In With Husband Chris

The 10-part series premieres on HBO Sunday, March 9 at 9 p.m.

Behind the scenes drama? What do I watch next? Click here to get all the TV scoop straight in your inbox.

Trending Stories

1

Kim Kardashian Reveals What Led to Her Divorce From Kanye "Ye" West

2

Why Scott Disick's Comment About Khloe Kardashian Is Raising Eyebrows

3
Exclusive

MAFS' Alyssa Begs to Not Move In With Husband Chris

4

The Wendy Williams Show Finds Its New Permanent Guest Host

5

Caitlyn Jenner Reveals How Kylie Jenner Is Doing After Welcoming Baby