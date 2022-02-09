Courteney Cox Has an Unexpected Muse in First Shining Vale Trailer

Courteney Cox has a new muse that's there for her—and we're not sure if that's a good thing.
On Feb. 9, STARZ released the first trailer for its upcoming horror comedy Shining Vale, starring Cox, Greg Kinnear and Mira Sorvino. The series, which premieres March 6 with two new episodes, follows Pat and Terry Phelps (Cox and Kinnear, respectively) as they cash in their life savings and move from Brooklyn, NY to an old Victorian mansion in Shining Vale, CT. Why? This is their last-ditch effort to save their marriage after Pat's torrid affair with Frank, their young hot handyman.
But things go from bad to worse after they find out that there was a triple murder-suicide in their new home and that it may be haunted.
"Hey guys, this move is going to be really great for us," Terry assures his family in the trailer.
"Probably not," Pat replies. And well, she's certainly not wrong.
As the family gets settled into their new home, Pat tries to adjust to life out in the country and hopes that it will help her find her "muse" as a writer.
Pat eventually finds her muse, a.k.a. a ghost in her house named Rosemary (Sorvino). Who, not to mention, may or may not be trying to take over her body.
"All of a sudden I wrote 13 pages," Pat tells her husband. "I don't remember writing."
"Did you write those pages?" Pat asks Rosemary in the trailer. "We wrote them together," she replies.
Is Rosemary trying to help Pat, or is she just trying to take over her life?
We can't wait to find out when Shining Vale premieres March 6 on STARZ.