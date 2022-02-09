Courteney Cox Has an Unexpected Muse in First Shining Vale Trailer

Watch : TV Shows That Shaped 2021: "Bridgerton," "Squid Games" & More!

Courteney Cox has a new muse that's there for her—and we're not sure if that's a good thing.

On Feb. 9, STARZ released the first trailer for its upcoming horror comedy Shining Vale, starring Cox, Greg Kinnear and Mira Sorvino. The series, which premieres March 6 with two new episodes, follows Pat and Terry Phelps (Cox and Kinnear, respectively) as they cash in their life savings and move from Brooklyn, NY to an old Victorian mansion in Shining Vale, CT. Why? This is their last-ditch effort to save their marriage after Pat's torrid affair with Frank, their young hot handyman.

But things go from bad to worse after they find out that there was a triple murder-suicide in their new home and that it may be haunted.

"Hey guys, this move is going to be really great for us," Terry assures his family in the trailer.

"Probably not," Pat replies. And well, she's certainly not wrong.

As the family gets settled into their new home, Pat tries to adjust to life out in the country and hopes that it will help her find her "muse" as a writer.