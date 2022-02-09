Watch Will Smith Rap Fresh Prince of Bel-Air's Theme Song in a Nostalgia-Inducing Super Bowl Ad

Watch : Will Smith Gives Tour of the "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" Mansion

A new prince of Bel-Air is set to take the throne, but first, Will Smith is ending his reign on a high note.

It's all going down as part of a just-released Super Bowl LVI commercial for Peacock's new drama Bel-Air—a reimagining of the beloved sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air—during which Smith sings the show's iconic theme song with some help from fans all around the world.

As shown in the ad, which you can watch below, people of all ages join in on the fun as Smith raps the tune like no time has passed at all. Each bar is punctuated with the sight of different dances and too many instruments to count, and at one point, a Mariachi band even appears.

All in all, the commercial is sure to leave devotees of the original series feeling nostalgic while also ushering in an entirely new generation of fans ahead of the Bel-Air premiere.