Proof Zendaya Is a Fashion Week Icon

Zendaya is only 25 and she's already solidified her spot in style history. Keeping scrolling for the star's iconic fashion week looks that are guaranteed to make you euphoric.

By Jess Cohen Feb 12, 2022 2:00 PMTags
Zendaya is winning the fashion game.

For years now, the Euphoria star, who works with celeb stylist Law Roach, has turned heads on red carpets and runway shows. Whether she's striking a pose in a Berluti suit or commanding attention in a Ralph & Russo design, Zendaya continues to prove she's not afraid to push the fashion boundaries.

"I think about red carpets as having their own characters and narratives," the 25-year-old actress told InStyle in October. "We build a little story for all the looks. It's like an extension of my acting career in a weird way—you just pop this wig on or whatever it is."

"Clothes sometimes are very emotional, so I get to embody these different facets—maybe they're of myself, or maybe they're alter egos," she continued. "But I get to meet these different women through clothes."

As New York Fashion Week kicks off, E! News is taking a look back at Zendaya's standout style moments. 

Take a trip down memory lane with the must-see looks below!

Clint Spaulding/WWD/Shutterstock
Runway Ready

Zendaya couldn't help but gush over her latest TommyXZendaya collab, which debuted at New York Fashion Week. "Whoever took this, thank you for capturing my joy...still feeling a bit like a dream," she wrote on Instagram along with this photo.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images; Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Suit Sensation

The stylish star worked this Berluti suit at the Harper's BAZAAR celebrates "ICONS By Carine Roitfeld" at The Plaza Hotel during NYFW.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images
Fashion Frontrunner

Zendaya received the Fashion Force Award at Daily Front Row's Fashion Media Awards in early September.

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Armani Army

Zendaya struck a pose at the Giorgio Armani Privé show, held at the Petit Palais, during Paris Fashion Week.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images for Fendi
When in Rome

Gorgeous in gold! Zendaya had cameras flashing while at the Fendi Couture Fall Winter 2019/2020 dinner on July 4 in Rome.

BACKGRID
Lady in Red

Zendaya served up some serious A-game style with this ravishing red look in Paris.

CREDIT BACKGRID
Marvelous in Mint

The actress delivered a major fashion moment in this mint Sally LaPointe outfit, complete with Christian Louboutin heels.

Edward Opi / Splash News
A-List Style

The Disney alum turned heads at the Michael Kors show in Feb. 2018.

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage
Ralph & Russo Royalty

Zendaya looked beautiful in this white ensemble as she attended the Ralph & Russo Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017-2018 show as part of Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week on July 3, 2017.

Samir Hussein/WireImage
Party Dress

For the fashion house's party, Zendaya donned this glamorous dress, complete with a gorgeous train.

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images
Living for Louis Vuitton

Zendaya posed with Nicolas Ghesquière, the creative director of Louis Vuitton, at the fashion house's show during Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2016/2017.

Thomas Concordia/WireImage
Project Runway Judge

The A-list star was a guest judge on Project Runway during New York Fashion Week in Sept. 2016.

Daniel Zuchnik/GC Images
A Designer's Dream

Keeping warm in the winter! Zendaya wore this gorgeous ensemble while attending the Christian Siriano show on February 14, 2015 in New York City.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Go Red
We Heart You

Zendaya showed her heart while attending the Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2015 show.

