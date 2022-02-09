15 Ways To Rock That '70s Trend Worn By Celebs

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The '70s are back, and this trend is groovy baby. Inspired by looks worn by celebrities like Elsa Hosk, Gigi Hadid, and Dua Lipa, as well as our own disco fever, we rounded up trending products that will make you feel like you're on the list for Studio 54.
The 1970s served as an antithesis to the '60s, a more conservative and restrictive time in fashion. If your winter wardrobe needs a little more excitement, this is the trend for you. A good '70s wardrobe is characterized by lots of color, flared silhouettes, oversized square sunglasses, and clogs or go-go boots. These are all styles that fashion girls just can't get enough of right now. Disco ball decor is also the newest trend to take interior design by storm, meaning you can bring that fun '70s party energy into your space.
Scroll below for 15 ways to rock the trend. Cure your winter blues with these fun, bright styles that don't take themselves too seriously. We can't wait to wear and decorate our homes with these styles as we dance under a disco ball to Dua's Future Nostalgia album.
Just Float On Flare Jeans
The foundation of any good '70s wardrobe? The perfect pair of flare jeans. You'll have legs for days in this trending silhouette.
Mia Studded Clog
We've loved clogs for a while, and the '70s trend is the perfect excuse to incorporate this shoe into your outfit!
Faux Fur Trim Coat
This jacket is giving effortless cool girl energy and we can't wait to wear it to our next brunch date!
SOJOS Trendy Oversized Square Metal Frame Sunglasses
These oversized square sunglasses are groovy baby.
LYANER Women's Deep V Neck Button Front Bell Long Sleeve Blouse Shirt Top
This top was made for a night out dancing under a disco ball.
River Island graphic print wide leg beach pants in orange
We're obsessed with these pants. They're giving chic, glamorous '70s energy.
Kinsley Jumpsuit Green
What's a '70s party without spotting a few fabulous jumpsuits? You'll be best-dressed rocking this to your next night on the town.
Retro Print Satin Tie Front Cropped Blouse
We can't decide which is trendier: the tie-front silhouette or the pattern on this gorgeous top!
IDIFU Women's Fashion Ankle Booties
With over 1,600 5-star reviews on Amazon, this shoe is the perfect modern take on go-go boots.
Real Suede Oversized Fringe Jacket
This jacket has all the California casual-cool vibes we need. It also comes in a gorgeous pink color!
20 LED Disco Ball Mirror LED Party Light
Disco balls are trending in room and home decor. Bring the disco party to your room with these string lights.
Disco Ice Bucket
This ice bucket is the trendiest '70s-inspired addition to your bar cart!
Wildflower Flower Funk iPhone Case
We love Wildflower cases and their '70s patterns!
Stradivarius STR jacquard 70's print flare pants
Catch us living out our Studio 54 dreams in these pants.
