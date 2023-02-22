Amazon Sunglasses: The 10 Best-Selling, Top-Rated Shades for $20 & Under

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
With warmer weather approaching, you can never have too many pairs of sunglasses. Protecting your eyesight is important, of course, and, if you can be stylish at the same time, then why not get your shop on? Sunglasses are a great way to bring your outfit together and a great way to go incognito (especially after a long night).
Whether you're aiming to look fashion-forward or if you're just looking for an outdoor essential, Amazon has you covered with top-rated, best-selling sunglasses that are all $20 and under. Oh, and we found a four-pack for just $19. We scouted out the best of the best so you don't have to do any research. Shop them all below!
Top-Selling Amazon Sunglasses $20 and Under
Sojos Vintage Cateye Polarized Women Sunglasses
These sunglasses have the celebrity stamp of approval. Jade Roper Tolbert, Kathy Hilton, Ashley Iaconetti, and Kandi Burruss recommended these sunglasses. Paige DeSorbo shared, "I saw Hailey Bieber wearing these. Then I looked up the brand and it's like you have to be a millionaire to wear those so I found these on Amazon and no one would know. These are always my go-to and I feel like these are good hangover sunglasses. They're big, black, and they cover your whole face. Every single one of my friends has these. I feel like every girl has these, so they look great on everyone."
These have 10,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews and they come in 11 colors.
Butaby Rectangle Sunglasses for Women
These are very reminiscent of those designer shades we see on all of our favorite celebs. We wish that we could "keep up," but we prefer these budget-friendly, rectangles sunglasses from Amazon instead. You get two with each purchase and there are many color combinations to choose from.
This set has 20,700+ 5-star reviews from happy shoppers, with one writing, "I love the style, this is so trendy right now. Great value for your money, I got the set of two one black and one tortoise shell. I love them and they look so chic."
Tskestvy 4 Pieces Retro Sunglasses
This pack of four retro sunnies is such a steal for just $19. The set has over 2,600 positive reviews, one raving, "Hands down favorite retro/vintage glasses I have bought. I love that there's four different sunglasses that help change up your outfit/style. Great price and have gotten so many compliments on them."
Laurinny 90s Sunglasses
These trendy, retro oval-shaped sunglasses are a must-have. You can snag a set of two sunnies for just $17, so you can switch up your outfit and style as you please. One reviewer shares, "... I'm in love with these sunglasses. If you don't have a pair of sunglasses like these already, and you love to play around with vintage fashion, then you have to get these!"
SOJOS 2 Pack Classic Square Polarized Sunglasses
These shades are just over $22 and they're super stylish. They seriously look triple the price! One happy reviewer shares, "Love these sunglasses. You won't be disappointed. Definitely going to purchase more."
Vintage Retro 70s Sunglasses
These '70s inspired shades are too cool and affordable to pass up. There are so many color options and sets to choose from. One reviewer explains, "I saw these shades on TikTok and just had to have them. The aren't too big or too small and it comes in a cute case with a glasses wipe. This is the first pair of shade I have bought that didn't give me a headache. It's like a nice warm filter for your eyes. It gives a nice warm look to everything."
SOJOS Rectangle Sunglasses
These rectangle sunglasses are super trendy and chic. One reviewer explains, "There's nothing I dislike about this product. The shade isn't too harsh and dark for my eyes. Very light and comfortable, doesn't tangle in my hair or get stuck. Wore them at Disney, passed the test."
MXNX Aviator Sunglasses
A pair of Aviators is truly timeless. They just look good on everyone. These are available in 10 colors and each comes with a protective carrying case.
The MXNX Aviator Sunglasses have 10,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Sojos Classic Round Sunglasses
These anti-glare sunglasses are essential for filtering out the sun and protecting your eyes. They are a classic, flattering shape and they come in many colors.
The Sojos Classic Round Sunglasses have 29,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Sojos Fashion Round Sunglasses
Oversized frames are just always a vibe. These are fashionable and casual at the same time. They work on any face shape and they're available in six additional colors.
They have 29,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one customer sharing, "I literally have three pairs of these and just now ordered another pair...not because they aren't holding up well. I just keep losing them. I'm lost without them!! These are my all time favorite sunglasses."
—Originally published Feb. 9, 2022 at 3:30 AM PT.