American Idol Alum Caleb Kennedy Charged After Allegedly Killing Person During DUI Crash

Caleb Kennedy, who appeared on Season 19 of American Idol, has been arrested and charged with a felony DUI following a deadly car crash in South Carolina, police tell E! News.

Kennedy was driving his 2011 Ford pickup on West Murphy Road around noon on Tuesday, Feb. 8, when he drove into a private drive and "struck" a building, the South Carolina Highway Patrol's Mitchell Ridgeway told E! News. He said the person inside the building died due to the collision.

The 17-year-old singer, who is from Roebuck, S.C, was charged with felony driving under the influence resulting in death, authorities said.

Ridgeway added, "This crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol."

He was booked in the Spartanburg County Detention Center on a felony DUI death charge, said Murray Glenn, a spokesman for the 7th Circuit Solicitor's Office, in a statement to E! News. A bond hearing will be held at 11 a.m. on Feb. 9.