Will Arnett Recalls Crying on the Side of the Road After Amy Poehler Breakup

It's not all just laughs for Will Arnett.

Though the Arrested Development actor is a master at bringing out the humor onscreen, his divorce from co-star Amy Poehler brought him to tears, Arnett said in an interview with The Guardian published on Tuesday, Feb. 8.

The couple got married in 2003, the same year Arrested Development began on Fox. In 2012, they announced they were calling it off, later finalizing their divorce in 2016. Making it all the more strange, he later reprised his role of Gob Bluth on Arrested Development for Netflix from 2013 to 2019.

Arnett recalled that the situation was "almost excruciating … Just brutal, brutal, brutal." While driving to set to film season four of the comedy show in 2013, he said he "pulled over to the side of the road and cried for an hour" amid his divorce.

Pushing through the tears, he still went to work on Arrested Development, relying on people like the creator and director Michael Hurwitz to make the experience "hilarious and cathartic."