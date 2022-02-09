Vanessa Bryant Shares How She Will "Always Fight" to Continue Kobe's Legacy With Her Daughters

Watch : Vanessa Bryant Drops Daughter Natalia Off at USC in New Pic

Vanessa Bryant is fighting for girl power.

Just days ahead of Super Bowl LIV, the wife of the late Kobe Bryant, was honored at 3rd annual Sports Power Brunch Presented by Champion, which spotlighted powerful women in sports and entertainment during the ceremony on Tuesday, Feb. 8.

Arriving in a floor length hot pink dress, matching pink stilettos and her hair tossed in voluminous curls, Vanessa, 39, received the Be Your Own Champion Award for her work with Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation.

"As a mother of four strong girls, I care deeply about not only leveling the playing field for girls, but elevating it," she said in her speech Feb. 8. "I want to instill in our young people that girls are just as good as boys and often times, better."

Along with daughter Gianna "Gigi"—who was killed at the age of 13 in a helicopter crash in January 2020 along with her NBA star father—Vanessa is also mom to daughters Natalia, 19, Bianka, 6 and Capri, 2, whom she shares with Kobe.