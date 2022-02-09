Harry Jowsey Admits He Was a "Scumbag" for Fueling Khloe Kardashian Dating Rumors

Harry Jowsey just tapped out of the rumor mill.
On the Feb. 8 episode of his Tap In podcast, the Too Hot to Handle alum addressed recent dating speculations surrounding himself and Khloe Kardashian. After clarifying that he and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star are "not dating" and "it's all fake," Harry explained how the rumors—which claimed that he had recently "picked up a Bentley and flowers" to give to Khloe—came to be. He even and admitted that he may have fueled some of the gossip himself.
"I wish these rumors are true, but they're not," he began. "If that relationship happened, we'd be set for life."
According to Harry, the rumor first started on an Instagram account that shares unverified celebrity gossip. He suspects someone submitted a bogus tip to it after he had posted on his Instagram Story that he was "gonna go surprise someone special" with gifts. When the rumor began to spread to other fan accounts, falsely linking Harry to Khloe, he then decided to run with it and "be a f--king scumbag."
"The next morning, I posted a carousel of me in the bath, and the second photo was the flowers and the Bentley," he said. "I was like, 'I might as well feed into it. Why not?'"
But the fan frenzy eventually came to an end when Khloe set the record straight and wrote on Instagram that the rumors were "ABSOLUTELY NOT TRUE."
So, who got the flowers then? As E! News previously reported, the bouquets seen on Harry's Instagram were meant for Netflix, whose social team had made several posts about the reality star. Harry explained on his podcast, "I picked up some flowers and some cookies, and took it to the queens at Netflix that run that account because I just wanted to say thank you."
As for the Bentley, Harry said that the luxury vehicle was a loaner from a dealership that "wanted me to get another" car from their business.
However, that's not to say that Harry didn't shoot his shot with Khloe. During the podcast, the 24-year-old confessed that he had "DM'd her a couple of weeks" before the rumors surfaced.
He jokingly added, "She probably thinks that I'm a piece of s--t."