Why Los Angeles Rams Quarterback Matthew Stafford Is the MVP of Football Girl Dads

Watch : Kylie Kelce Co-Hosts Holiday Party For NFL ‘WAGS’

They say you can't go home again.

But on Jan. 14, NFL quarterback Matthew Stafford will once again take to the field in Detroit where he led the Lions for 12 seasons before his 2021 trade to the Los Angeles Rams. And though the Motor City's fans still harbor enough affection for the pro bowler to have sported Detroit Rams shirts leading up to his 2022 Super Bowl win, he's not exactly anticipating a warm reception.

"I'm not expecting anything, to be honest with you," the 35-year-old told reporters Jan. 10. "I was asked this question a couple of times, just by friends and family. And, I think the biggest thing for me is just go experience whatever that experience is going to be. I understand what the people of Detroit and what the city of Detroit meant to me in my time there, and my career, what they meant to my family. I hope they feel that back."

Which, sure, but that hasn't stopped fans from proposing a ban on Stafford Lions jerseys at the game.