Why Los Angeles Rams Quarterback Matthew Stafford Is the MVP of Football Girl Dads

As Matthew Stafford leads the Los Angeles Rams to the 2022 Super Bowl, the NFL quarterback can count on his four daughters to be big cheerleaders on and off the field.

Whose house? Dad's house!

Super Bowl 2022 may be the most important game of Matthew Stafford's career thus far, but as he prepares to face off against the Cincinnati Bengals on Feb. 13, the Los Angeles Rams quarterback knows it's not necessarily the game that matters most.

Yeah, football titles and Super Bowl rings are cool, but there's nothing quite like being a girl dad. When he's not breaking a sweat during training or throwing touchdowns in a stadium, Matthew can likely be found spending quality time with his wife, Kelly Stafford, and their four daughters: 4-year-old twins Chandler and Sawyer, 3-year-old Hunter and 19-month-old Tyler Hall.

And even when he has to step away for work, he never forgets about his girls. During a recent playoff press conference, Matthew gave thanks to his crew back home for all their support.

"I couldn't have done it without Kelly," he said. "She's an unbelievable part of my life. I'm so lucky to be with her and have the children that I have and the family that I have. It's the best part of my life."

Don't miss the 2022 Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 13 with kick-off starting at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock.

