Married at First Sight's Alyssa Begs Producers to Not Make Her Move In With Husband

Looks like Alyssa and Chris' aren't getting the happily ever after they had hoped for.
Alyssa and Chris said "I do" during the season 14 premiere of Married at First Sight on Jan. 5, but the honeymoon phase is certainly over. Now, in an E! News exclusive sneak peek, Alyssa and Chris head to the tennis courts—but it's not all fun and games.
"Did you even want to be in the apartment?" a producer asks Alyssa on the sidelines. "Is it just a logistic thing, that like, makes it appealing?"
"It's multiple things," Alyssa responds as she becomes emotional, "like I love the other girls and I want to be a part of it with them...If they all are like, last minute, 'Oh, want to come over?' I can't just come over."
"Okay but the whole point of this is to move in with your spouse," the producer continues.
"Like why is that fair that I get to not live there," Alyssa argues. "I don't want to live with you because we're not compatible."
And to make this scene even more awkward, Chris is an ear shot away the entire time.
"I think that from the beginning I have always done what I thought she wanted," Chris says in the clip. "But I don't know that me doing what I think is reasonable for both of us is in line with what she is expecting of me, which to me comes off as a little selfish."
And while Chris explains that he has had to be "patient," Alyssa even gets annoyed by Chris' hand gestures.
"Look, even his hand gestures right now," she says to the producers. "Even that, it's like aggressive."
Guess Alyssa and Chris weren't a (tennis) match made in heaven.
Watch the sneak peek above before Married at First Sight airs Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. on Lifetime.