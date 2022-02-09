Grab the Tissues: Dr. Paul Nassif Gives Woman With Botched Nose a Chance at Happiness

Watch : Woman's Nose Is Destroyed by Flesh-Eating Bacteria

There's nothing that can stop a determined Dr. Paul Nassif—not even flesh-eating bacteria.

He took on the challenge during tonight's Feb. 8 episode of Botched in a quest to help Edna, who couldn't help but tear up when sharing her story about her nose, which was "destroyed" when she was just a baby.

"It was always my father's plan: 'We're gonna find a doctor that can fix your face better,'" Edna said, revealing that this was the reason they moved to the U.S. in the first place. "He is not a rich man but he always had a hope to find help. And if I got this fixed, my father would be really, really happy."

Part of this stemmed from the fact that Edna was always bullied as a child.

"They would always laugh," she recalled of her peers. "I still don't have friends. I still don't have much outside life...well, I have my kids."