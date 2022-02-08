Kanye “Ye” West and Kendall Jenner Spotted at L.A. Hotspot Amid Kim Kardashian Drama

Watch : Why Kim Kardashian & Kanye "Ye" West's Divorce is STALLED

Kanye "Ye" West may be in the midst of a drama-filled divorce from ex Kim Kardashian, but Kendall Jenner still seems to be supportive of her brother-in law.

The supermodel, 26, was spotted out at the listening party for Ye's upcoming album, Donda 2, held at Los Angeles hotspot Nice Guy on Feb. 7. At the bash, Kendall showed off her enviable abs wearing a cropped black graphic tee and brown low rise pants styled with pointed-toe pumps and black shoulder bag.

The star-studded event was also attended by fellow musicians Drake, Offset and Gunna and Kendall's BFF Hailey Bieber.

Ye's music wasn't the only topic of conversation that night. The 44-year-old rapper was joined by a model who looked eerily similar to his ex. Turning heads, Chaney Jones rocked a black catsuit, Balenciaga handbag, knee-high Balenciaga boots and oversized blue shades—an outfit nearly identical to the one Kim wore back in December at the E! People's Choice Awards.