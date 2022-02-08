Kanye “Ye” West and Kendall Jenner Spotted at L.A. Hotspot Amid Kim Kardashian Drama

Kanye "Ye" West may be in the midst of a drama-filled divorce from ex Kim Kardashian, but Kendall Jenner still seems to be supportive of her brother-in law.
The supermodel, 26, was spotted out at the listening party for Ye's upcoming album, Donda 2, held at Los Angeles hotspot Nice Guy on Feb. 7. At the bash, Kendall showed off her enviable abs wearing a cropped black graphic tee and brown low rise pants styled with pointed-toe pumps and black shoulder bag.
The star-studded event was also attended by fellow musicians Drake, Offset and Gunna and Kendall's BFF Hailey Bieber.
Ye's music wasn't the only topic of conversation that night. The 44-year-old rapper was joined by a model who looked eerily similar to his ex. Turning heads, Chaney Jones rocked a black catsuit, Balenciaga handbag, knee-high Balenciaga boots and oversized blue shades—an outfit nearly identical to the one Kim wore back in December at the E! People's Choice Awards.
Khloe Kardashian's ex French Montana and Travis Scott, who recently welcomed his second child with Kylie Jenner, was also on hand to celebrate Ye's big night.
Noticeably absent from the soirée was Ye's girlfriend and "new muse" Julia Fox. Despite circulating breakup rumors, the Uncut Gems actress, 32, took to social media earlier this week to clarify the two are very much still together.
Kendall's presence at Ye's party may come as a surprise to many as her sister Kim, 41, and the Grammy winner continue to be tangled in divorce proceedings. After filing papers to end their six-year marriage nearly a year ago, Kim, who has been publicly dating Pete Davidson since November, is still fighting to move on.
"Kim is still trying to get the 'married' status dissolved to 'single' before they finalize the divorce, but Ye has yet to sign," a source close to the situation previously told E! News, referencing a filing Kim submitted in December. "Moving this divorce along isn't something he's acting quickly on, despite Kim's efforts."
The former couple, who share four children, have also been engaged in a public disagreement over the TikTok activity of their eldest child North West, 8.
"Kanye's constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create," she wrote on her Instagram Stories on Feb. 4. "As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness."