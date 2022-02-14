Meet the Olympic Couples Who Brought Their Love to the 2022 Winter Games

Watch : 2022 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony: Must-See Moments

The competition may be fierce at the 2022 Beijing Winter Games, but it's been nothing but love for some Olympians.

Although the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has prevented many people from cheering on their loved ones in-person at this year's event, certain athletes are lucky enough to be at the Olympics with their significant others after having both qualified for the sporting competition.

From ice dance duos like Evan Bates and Madison Chock to curlers Brett Gallant and Jocelyn Peterman, there seems to be no shortage of couples competing alongside one another. In fact, some Olympic pairs—such as skeleton sliders Kim Meylemans and Nicole Silveira—are even going head-to-head against each other, proving that there's no love lost when it comes to sportsmanship.

With Valentine's Day just around the corner, romance will surely be in the air at the Olympic Village as these athletes celebrate with their partners. Let's face it: A gold medal most definitely would top a box of chocolates, no?