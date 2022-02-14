Meet the Olympic Couples Who Brought Their Love to the 2022 Winter Games

There's nothing icy and cold about these Olympic couples! Scroll on to see which athletes are competing alongside—or against!—their significant others at the 2022 Beijing Winter Games.

By Gabrielle Chung Feb 14, 2022 2:00 AMTags
SportsOlympicsCouplesCelebritiesNBCU
Watch: 2022 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony: Must-See Moments

The competition may be fierce at the 2022 Beijing Winter Games, but it's been nothing but love for some Olympians.

Although the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has prevented many people from cheering on their loved ones in-person at this year's event, certain athletes are lucky enough to be at the Olympics with their significant others after having both qualified for the sporting competition.

From ice dance duos like Evan Bates and Madison Chock to curlers Brett Gallant and Jocelyn Peterman, there seems to be no shortage of couples competing alongside one another. In fact, some Olympic pairs—such as skeleton sliders Kim Meylemans and Nicole Silveira—are even going head-to-head against each other, proving that there's no love lost when it comes to sportsmanship.

With Valentine's Day just around the corner, romance will surely be in the air at the Olympic Village as these athletes celebrate with their partners. Let's face it: A gold medal most definitely would top a box of chocolates, no?

photos
Emotional Reactions From the 2022 Beijing Olympics

Scroll on to get to know some of the athletes who are giving a whole new meaning to the term power couple!

Instagram
Hailey Langland & Red Gerard

Sports: Langland and Gerard are both snowboarders for the United States, though they've been hitting the powder together almost a decade, ever since they were both on a snowboarding team for winter gear brand Burton.

What to Know: The pair struck up a friendship when they were 12 and took their relationship to the next level five years later, shortly before the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics. According to Langland, she was initially obvious to their chemistry. "I think everyone but me saw it. I'd say, 'No, we're too young. We're too good of friends.' But it made sense," she recently told ESPN. "Even though we spend every single day together, I don't think we get tired of one another. He's my favorite person to be around."

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)
Aleksander Aamodt Kilde & Mikaela Shiffrin

Sports: They found love in a snowy place! The couple are both alpine skiers, though Kilde competes for Norway, while Shiffrin rocks red, white and blue for Team USA.

What to Know: The pair, who went Instagram official in May, believe that their mutual passion for skiing "can make each other better." As Kilde explained to Olympics.com, "We're having an amazing time together and what I find really cool is that we can share experiences and have conversations about things I can't really have with anyone else."

Koki Nagahama - International Skating Union/International Skating Union via Getty Images)
Misato Komatsubara & Tim Koleto

Sport: This Japanese husband-and-wife duo have been figure skating partners since 2016.

What to Know: Although 2022 Beijing Games is their first-ever Olympics, Komatsubara and Koleto—who married in 2017—are a decorated skaters who are no strangers to winning. The pair took home the top prize during the 2020 ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating, making history as the first Japanese dance team to win the NHK Trophy.

Instagram
Ashley Caldwell & Justin Schoenefeld

Sports: You could say that Caldwell and Schoenefeld have a piste of each other's hearts: The two are freestyle skiiers for Team USA.

What to Know: While an Olympian's rigorous and busy training regimen may be a strain on some relationships, it's an advantage for this couple. Ashley told Northern Virginia magazine in January, "It's hard for Olympic athletes to date outside of the sport, so we are happy to have the same schedule and lifestyle, and it would be cool to share that event with him."

Instagram
Kim Meylemans & Nicole Silveira

Sports: Although they are participating in the skeleton event, Meylemans is competing for Belgium, while Silveira represents Brazil.

What to Know: The couple first met three years ago and went public with their relationship in December. During an interview with Out, Silveira described her romance with Meylemans as a "very unique situation" given that they're also fierce competitors. She explained, "It's fun and challenging all at the same time."

(Photo by Oleg Nikishin - International Skating Union/International Skating Union via Getty Images)
Laurence Fournier Beaudry & Nikolaj Sorensen

Sport: As skating partners of nearly 10 years, Fournier Beaudry and Sorensen are representing Canada in the 2022 Winter Olympics.

What to Know: The couple started off their partnership representing Sorensen's native of Denmark but eventually switched teams due to Montreal-born Fournier Beaudry's Canadian citizenship status. Since Olympic rules state that skating partners must hold the same citizenship from the country they represent, the pair were unable attend the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games, despite Denmark qualifying for the competition.

Instagram
Emily Sweeney & Dominik Fischnaller

Sports: The tunnel of love is open for these lugers! Team USA's Sweeney calls herself the "proud girlfriend" of Fischnaller, an Italian sledder.

What to Know: The couple have had each other's backs for over 10 years. When Sweeney failed to qualify for the 2014 Sochi Games, Fischnaller brought her a cup of her favorite ice cream to lift her mood. Talk about a sweet love story!

Instagram
Madison Hubbell & Adrian Diaz

Sports: These ice dancers may be engaged but they don't skate together in competitions. Hubbell rules the rink with skating partner Zachary Donohue as part of Team USA, while her fiancé Diaz calls Olivia Smart his partner on the ice for Spain.

What to Know: Hubbell dated her current skating partner Donohue for 2.5 years before her romance with Diaz. The two called it quits to "focus" on their career, they previously said in a Team USA profile, and—in a twist of fate—Donohue went on to have relationship with Diaz's own skating partner, Smart. Donohue is currently dating Australian ice dancer Chantelle Kerry.

Getty
Jamie Anderson & Tyler Nicholson

Sports: Just call them the shredding sweethearts! Team USA's Anderson and Team Canada's Nicholson are snowboarders who got engaged before the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

What to Know: The couple have been dating since 2015 after meeting at a bar in Colorado. They announced their engagement in January, sharing a video of Nicholson proposing—where else?—in the snow during a segment on the Today show. 

. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
Evan Bates & Madison Chock

Sports: This ice dance duo have been dating since 2017. Although they represented the United States at the 2014 Sochi Winter Games, they made their Olympic debut as a couple four years later in Pyeongchang.

What to Know: Bates and Chock had a heart-to-heart talk before their show-stopping performance at the 2022 Winter Olympics that ultimately helped Team USA secure a silver medal in team figure skating. Madison recalled the moment in a recent interview with Today, saying, "As for our pre-competition little chat, we turn to each other and we always tell each other that we love each other and to trust ourselves and to trust our training."

Instagram
Ryan Sommer & Blayre Turnbull

Sports: Canadian bobsledder Sommer and hockey player Turnbull, who is also representing the Great White North, got engaged in April during a snowy trip to Lake Louise in Alberta, Canada.

What to Know: Due to their rigorous training schedules for the 2022 Olympics, the couple weren't able to see each other in person until arriving in Beijing for the competition. Sharing a picture of themselves at the Opening Ceremony, Turnbull wrote on her Instagram, "Name a cooler place to be reunited with your fiancé after spending the last 3 months apart….I'll wait."

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)
Miriam Ziegler & Severin Kiefer

Sports: The Beijing Winter Games is the third Olympics for the Austrian ice dancers, who have been skating together since 2013.

What to Know: When they're not on the ice, the two prefer to stay in. Ziegler told Skate Guard that her ideal skate-free day involves "ordering pizza and watching a movie at home with Severin, since he is my boyfriend as well."

Instagram
Brett Gallant & Jocelyn Peterman

Sports: Gallant and Peterman are seconds on Canada's curling team, but first in each other's lives. The pair got engaged on Sept. 23, 2020—Peterman's 28th birthday—and are set to tie the knot this June.  

What to Know: The curlers first teamed up on the ice in 2016, winning that year's Canadian mixed doubles curling championship. "From there we became very good friends and, shortly thereafter, we started dating,'' Gallant recalled in a 2021 interview with SaltWire. "It was really curling that brought us together. It's been that way ever since.''

(Photo by Oleg Nikishin - International Skating Union/International Skating Union via Getty Images)
Charlene Guignard & Marco Fabbri

Sports: There's nothing icy about this romance! Italian figure skaters Guignard and Fabbri have been dating for more than a decade.

What to Know: The couple, who started skating together in 2009, celebrated their 12-year anniversary on June 14, 2021. In an Instagram post, Guignard wrote alongside a cartoon drawing of the pair, "Ti amo amore mio." The caption translated to: "I love you my love."

Trending Stories

1

You've Got to See Marc Anthony's Response to Report About J.Lo & A-Rod

2

Watch Jennifer Lopez Dance Next to Ben Affleck at Super Bowl 2022

3

Kanye "Ye" West Kicks Off 2022 Super Bowl With North and Saint West

Watch the 2022 Beijing Olympics every day on NBC and Peacock and don't miss the Closing Ceremony Sunday, Feb. 20.

Trending Stories

1

You've Got to See Marc Anthony's Response to Report About J.Lo & A-Rod

2

Watch Jennifer Lopez Dance Next to Ben Affleck at Super Bowl 2022

3

Kanye "Ye" West Kicks Off 2022 Super Bowl With North and Saint West

4

Charlize Theron Sets the Record Straight on Super Bowl “Mystery Man"

5

Eminem, Mary J Blige & More Steal the Show During Super Bowl Halftime