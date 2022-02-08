Billy Bob Thornton's Son Harry Gets Brutally Honest About His Insecurities As a Parent

By Allison Crist Feb 08, 2022
Harry James Thornton is showing a new side on the Feb. 9 episode of E!'s Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules.

The son of Billy Bob Thornton and a father himself, Harry finds himself getting vulnerable in this sneak peek clip after he and co-star Ebie seek a quiet refuge from a group of kids visiting the ranch.

"Everyone thinks that because I have kids, I'm the dad guy or whatever," Harry, who shares two daughters with Magi Monet, says. "But it's like, I'm no fun. Kids don't think I'm fun."

Ebie tries to assure him that he doesn't "have to be super daddy" just because there's kids around, but Harry admits he struggles with his own brood, too.

"I don't know what to do at home," he adds. "Magi, like, flips out on me all the time. She always talks about what 'normal dads' do...Anything that I say is boring. I don't know how to fit in with adults. I don't know how to fit in with kids."

Ebie understands where he's coming from, but she disagrees, telling him, "I think you overthink it because you do fit in, Harry."

"I think that you kinda stop yourself because you're assuming...like you just said, 'I don't fit in with kids, I don't fit in with adults.' You made a family here," Ebie continues. "Like, very fast. We all genuinely love you. You're probably gonna end up growing into that superdad. Watch!"

This makes him feel better, and once the pair rejoins the group, he even hits it off with the kids during a game of Uno. 

Watch it all play out in the above clip!

