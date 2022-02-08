Why You Shouldn't Expect Much from Milo Ventimiglia's Maisel Role

His appearance may be "brief," but it will be "memorable."
Season four of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, starring Rachel Brosnahan, Alex Borstein and Tony Shalhoub, premieres Feb. 18 on Prime Video with one of its most highly anticipated guest stars: Milo Ventimiglia. But in an interview with TVLine on Feb. 8, Milo pretty much said that we shouldn't get our hopes up.
The 44-year-old actor stars as, what he says, is "a well-dressed man with a dog in a park talking to" Midge (Brosnahan).
Though he didn't share much about the scene, he said that "it looked like there were some flowers around, looked like there was a lot of conversation and laughter…I think that's kind of all people need to know for the moment."
"I'd say it's a brief memorable moment," he shared and that it's "possibly to be repeated."
Was Milo teasing that he could potentially join the cast as a recurring role? A girl can dream!
Even though you may blink and miss him this season, Milo was happy to be a part of the show.
"Rachel is a pal of mine," he shared, "and we had a good time on set, and that's all you can hope for."
And executive producers Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino were happy to have him for the unconventional character he plays.
"It's actually a very different thing we're doing with him," they shared in a TVLine interview in June 2021. "We needed someone of his caliber and his handsomeness, so we asked Milo to do it. But you have to see it in the context."
Honestly, we'll take whatever we can get when it comes to Milo.
Tune into season four of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel when it premieres Feb. 18 on Prime Video.