Lin-Manuel Miranda Teases Possible Encanto Broadway Adaptation

Watch : Lin-Manuel Miranda Dishes on "Encanto" Soundtrack

We won't talk about Bruno, but we will discuss the possibility of an Encanto stage show.

It's no secret that Disney loves to bring their animated hits to life, as the House of Mouse has had success staging Frozen, The Lion King, The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast and Tarzan on Broadway. So, in an exclusive chat with E! News, we made sure to ask Lin-Manuel Miranda, the multihyphenate mastermind behind the magical music of Encanto, if he thought the Madrigal family would appear on the Great White Way.

His answer? "I think it weirdly lends itself well," he shared with E! News. "They don't always, you know? Like, I can't picture a Moana Broadway musical. I don't know how you'd do the ocean."

Encanto on the other hand, may be a different story. Miranda, who created a cultural phenomenon with his Hamilton musical, is already envisioning the final number of a stage show.