Brit Awards 2022 Winners: The Complete List

And the winner is...

Just hours after Hollywood announced the nominations for the 2022 Academy Awards, London had the opportunity to host their own award show with the 2022 Brit Awards.

Led by comedian Mo Gilligan, the telecast featured plenty of red-hot fashion, impressive performances and show-stopping surprises. But for many pop culture enthusiasts, they're curious to know if their favorite artist won big. Spoiler alert: Adele isn't leaving empty-handed.

"I didn't realize there were that many songs nominated for Song of the Year," the singer shared after accepting her first award of the night. "I can't believe that a piano ballad went up against that many bangers."

Adele continued, "It's always a pleasure to be here. I always love coming home and the Brits are such a big part of my career."

So, who else won big at this year's award show? See below for the list of winners.