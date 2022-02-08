Porsha Williams Shares Valentine's Day Gift Picks From Her Favorite Black-Owned Brands

We interviewed Porsha because we think you'll like her picks. Some of these products may be from Porsha's line or a brand she's paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Shopping for the perfect Valentine's Day gift for your significant other or planning out a Galentine's Day your best friends will enjoy, can get really stressful. But if you ask Porsha Williams, it really doesn't have to be. The entrepreneur and media personality shared her go-to gifts for Valentine's and Galentine's Day, as well as a few Black-owned brands that should be on your radar. Her picks will want to make you want to shop ASAP.

"I love, love!" Porsha told E! News. "I love to be appreciated and shown affection by my loved one and friends, and I always try to show my love as well. Having a day dedicated to quality time is always the best!"

When it comes to Galentine's Day traditions, Porsha and her friends celebrate by going to a restaurant or bar and having drinks in honor of whoever is single at the time. As far as gifts go, "I typically give my friends and family a nice bouquet of roses/flowers for a Galentine's gift," she shared.

For Valentine's Day, she likes to switch it up. "Nice shoes or a designer bag is always a good gift!"

From luxurious yet affordable bedsheets to colorful desk accessories, check out Porsha's thoughtful gift picks below.