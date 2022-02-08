Get Dolled Up for Galentine's Day With Shay Mitchell & Esther Povitsky's Gift Guide

We interviewed Shay and Esther because we think you'll like their picks. Some of these products may be from their own lines. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
As the Cat Lady in Dollface once said, "Women need each other now, more than ever. Turn your back on them—you'll end up alone."
With Valentine's Day approaching, it can be a difficult time for single ladies (and guys), but that's why it's even more important to surround yourself with supportive girlfriends that will never leave you on read or break your heart.
Whether you're celebrating Galentine's Day with your friends near or far, Dollface co-stars Shay Mitchell and Esther Povitsky have some brilliant gift ideas to help you treat your girl squad to something fun, flirty and special!
"Neither of us are in new relationships, so this year we are taking Valentine's day as an excuse to spend all night with our friends so our significant others can realize how lonely and lame they are without us," the actresses explained. "Although this may backfire and they may have their best Valentine's Days ever sitting at home reading uninterrupted. Either way, our nails are going to be covered in heart stickers."
From travel must-haves for upcoming girls trips to guilt-free treats and delicious beverages for toasting you're allegiance to the single life, the co-stars are sharing everything you need to celebrate Galentine's Day in style.
Scroll below to check out their picks while you wait for the new season of Dollface to premiere!
Onda Sparkling Tequila Paradise Collection
"It turns out, paradise is a state of mind. This Onda variety is fully-loaded with mango (yum), passion fruit (yum), pineapple (yum) and strawberry (ok, you get the picture)."
BÉIS Soft-Sided Collapsible Carry-On Roller
"Shay feels like this needs no explanation, and Esther would have to agree. Yes, it is a genius idea. Yes, it is perfectly executed. A full-sized, soft-sided suitcase when you need it. A little something for under-the-bed or closet storage when you don't. Ideal for those who need space-saving solutions and who like to travel in style. Size when you need it, space when you don't. "
Soft Services Buffing Bar
"Esther's favorite way to scrub away her sins. Just kidding. (Kind-of)."
Skims Fits Everybody Dipped Front Thong
"We like to take advantage of our favorite loophole on Valentine's day. We buy ourselves underwear and say it's for our partners. This year we're getting the Skims Fits Everybody Dipped Front Thong and Savage x Fenty Cotton Essentials Cheeky."
"And if we want free shipping on our underwear, we'll throw in a few pairs for our friends, too. Who doesn't want to think of their best friend when they're wearing a neon pink thong?"
Behave Gummy Bears
"Candy that lets us eat the whole bag without feeling guilty? Yes please. Yummy gummies in yummy, flavors full stop. Ok, obviously there is sugar but a heck of a lot less of the 'bad stuff' in this 'good stuff.'"
The Mastery of LoveA Practical Guide to the Art of Relationship: A Toltec Wisdom Book by Don Miguel Ruiz
"Literally a bible for relationships of all kinds. This book should be mandatory reading in school, in our opinion."
Fendi x SKIMS 53mm Rectangular Sunglasses
"Seriously, does it get more val/gal-themed than these? But bonus…they're literally perfect at all times. Love the unique shape and bold color of these Fendi sunglasses."
Cacharel Yes I Am Glorious Eau de Parfum Spray Perfume for Women
"A personal favorite of Shay's. Light and fresh with notes of peaches and magnolia…the perfect accessory for Galentine's night out."
BÉIS The Weekender Tote
"The *perfect* accessory to your Galentine's weekend getaway. This bag has it all…Shay *claims* to not have a favorite child but…a zip compartment for shoes, laptop insert, organizational pockets galore—and to be a poet–Esther's favorite bag while on tour!"
For those who don't want to break the bank on Valentine's Day, but still want to give their Galentines or partner something they'll enjoy, we asked Shay and Esther to share some picks under $25. Warning: You'll definitely want to steal them for yourself!
"I mean, you guys. Truly so hard to have a one size fits all gift for everyone?? So how about a few, generally good gifts?"
Chipotle Gift Card
There's no better gift than treating your Galentines or significant other to the deliciousness that is Chipotle.
BÉIS No Touch Key Chain
"Even more solid. Perfect for touching the surfaces that literally everyone touches."
Costa Farms Spathiphyllum Peace Lily Live Indoor Plant
"A plant that will inevitably be dead in a matter of months."
And if you're in the Los Angeles area, the actresses recommend treating yourself to something sweet from Awan. "Indonesian cuisine reimagined, but make it ice cream... A pint of dairy-free ice cream from Awan."
Now that you have the sweets, gifts and attire you need for your Galentine's Day celebrations, make sure to set your alarms for the upcoming season of Dollface, which premieres this Friday, 2/11 on Hulu!
