Real Housewives Star Margaret Josephs & Joe Benigno Share Amazon Men's Gifts for Valentine's Day

We included these products chosen by Margaret Josephs and Joe Benigno because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Margaret and Joe are paid spokespeople for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
"I have great ideas for men's gifts, especially the ones who are hard to buy for," Margaret Josephs shared during an Amazon Live session. With her husband Joe Benigno by her side, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star said, "We have stuff that you would never even think of and Joe is so picky. He will tell you what great gifts for guys are." Joe agreed, remarking, "I am so picky. I can't stand when I get socks and stuff. You have to get real presents that guys would want."
No one would push you in the pool over these gift picks from Amazon.
Panasonic Ear and Nose Hair Trimmer for Men with Vacuum Cleaning System
"We all want our men groomed, right? It's very hard to keep Joe groomed because the guy has had a mustache since 13 years old. This is one of my favorite gadgets. It's the nose hair trimmer by Panasonic," Margaret said.
She asked, "Joe, why did we need to get this?" He revealed, "Well, one time you drew blood on me using scissors."
Margaret said, "You cannot use scissors. I do not have steady hands. So, this is perfect to use instead. This is also good for ear hairs. It makes it nice and easy. You don't want to see your guy's hair growing into the mustache. It's a great gift. We've had this forever. You just change the batteries. I always buy it for anyone who's not groomed correctly."
This nose hair trimmer has 11,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Braun Electric Razor for Men- Rechargeable, Wet & Dry
"This is a beard, mustache, and sideburns trimmer," Joe said. Margaret asked, "Why do you love this one?" He explained, "First off, I picked this out myself because it's adjustable. It works great."
"You can also manscape. It's a great gift. It's good for beards, mustaches, goatees, and manscaping. And it's rechargeable," Margaret added. Joe said, "The battery lasts quite a while."
This razor has 5,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews from satisfied shoppers.
Molton Brown Mesmerising Oudh Accord & Gold Eau de Toilette 3.3 Fl Oz
"Believe it or not, Joe has a thing about smells and fragrances. He likes to smell manly, so I always buy him Molten Brown. Joe loves Molten Brown and he loves the fragrant shower gel and the great cologne. His cologne smells so so good. You'll love it."
Molton Brown Tobacco Absolute Bath & Shower Gel & Re-charge Black Pepper Bath & Shower Gel
"Joe, what about your shower gels? I go in the shower and everyone knows Joe and I shower together. That's not code for anything else. Joe loves to mix his shower gels. He loves the Black Peppercorn and the Tobacco scent. He uses them and I always replace them. These are so great. They're good for a guest bathroom too. Joe likes the Tobacco scent best. He loves a good fragrance. Molten Brown has great great products. I absolutely love it."
Living Proof Style Lab Amp Texture Volumizer
Margaret revealed "Joe hates when I put stuff in his hair. But, guess what? This Living Proof, he doesn't complain about because it's not too sticky. It's great to put in your husband's hair. It's a little creamy. It's great and the men won't complain because it doesn't feel too 'product-y.' Joe hates too much product. It doesn't feel too sticky, right, Joe?"
"It's the only one I can live with," Joe answered. Margaret said Joe's hair looks "smoother, sleeker, and a little full," remarking that it "smells nice and it doesn't feel sticky." This has 1,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Lee Men's Regular Fit Straight Leg Jeans
"Joe is very difficult to get dressed because Joe likes to wear work pants. He does do construction every single day. Joe has some of his favorites, which I always get on Amazon for him. This guy is a classic Lee Jeans lover for work."
"Love them," Joe said. Margaret said, "If you have any men in your life who work outside in the elements, they're durable. They're great." Joe agreed, adding, "They last a long time and they look pretty good, you know?"
These jeans come in so many colors and they have 15,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Timberland PRO 6IN Direct Attach Men's, Soft Toe, MaxTrax Slip Resistant
Margaret asked, "Joe, what are your favorite work boots?" He told her, "Timberland Pros are the best. They're the most comfortable. I am plumber so I use acids a lot. They hold up to acids. They hold up to nails. They hold up to scuffing. I get a year and a half out of wearing these."
Margaret said, "They're a great gift for anybody. You can even get them for anyone who likes to hike. They're just great boots to have and they hold up to the elements. They keep his feet looking gorgeous. I get calluses from high heels and he doesn't have any calluses whatsoever." These have 2,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Cole Haan Men's Gunnison Driver Moccasin
Marge said, "These are Cole Haan driving shoes. He loves them. They're worn to death. They're a good gift. These are a great everyday driver and they're completely fabulous.How much do you love these?"
Joe answered, "They're flexible, light, your feet don't sweat in them, and they're comfortable."
Sperry Men's Authentic Original 2-Eye Boat Shoe
Margaret said, "Joe wears Sperry boat shoes all the time. He loves a boat shoe in every color and you don't need a boat. They are a great gift for anyone. They look good with jeans and khakis if you don't want to wear a dress shoe."
Joe added, "I love boat shoes. They're waterproof. If you get them soaked, it doesn't matter, they're like brand-new again. When they dry, they dry perfect." These boots have 11,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Harley-Davidson Men's Embossed Willie's World Leather Belt, Black
"If you guys don't know already, Joe loves a Harley. If you have a motorcycle lover in your life, a Harley belt is a great gift. Joe has had this forever. It's such a good gift. Joe absolutely loves it," Margaret shared.
"They're the best. They're nice and heavy. They look good and fit good." Joe agreed.
Rico Industries MLB Embossed Billfold Wallet
"If you're a sports fanatic, get this wallet," Margaret advised.
Joe said, "It's embroidered. It's great. I love it. You can get it with every team logo."
Herschel Novel Duffel Bag, Woodland Camo/Multi Zip, Classic 42.5L
"Joe loves this gift. Joe loves anything camo and camo is such a popular pattern. It's a great weekend bag. It's lined, which is great if something spills. It's very durable," the Housewife said.
"It's fantastic. It has a shoe holder. It hold an enormous amount of stuff. I can pack four days worth of clothes in this guy," Joe added. This bag comes in additional colors and prints.
CliC Magnetic Reading Glasses, Computer Readers, Replaceable Lens, Adjustable Temples, Executive
Marge said, "Joe is a reader and he needs reading glasses. He loves. They click closed. How cute? They're so easy to take off too. This is a great gift."
Joe said, "They adjust for the size of your head. They click closed and you can let them hang around your neck when you're not using them. They're the best."
These come in a few different colors and magnification strengths. They have 1,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Bathroom Book of Motorcycle Trivia
"This is a great bathroom book, you know for when Joe is sitting in the bathroom. This is a bathroom book of motorcycle trivia. He reads it outside of the bathroom also," Marge said.
"It's full of a lot of exciting information," Joe elaborated.
Harley-Davidson: The Complete History
"This is another great coffee table book," Margaret declared.
Joe explained, "It has all the story from the start of production to the present day with pictures, detail, and information."
Savior Heated Gloves
"This is a great gift for anybody who goes outside or works outside. Or anyone who rides a motorcycle. This is an amazing gift for anybody. These are heated gloves. Use these when you're outside shoveling snow. You need heated gloves," Margaret insisted.
Joe added, "Heated gloves are great. You don't get cold in the winter." These have 1,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Milwaukee Electric Tools 2997-22 Hammer Drill/Impact Driver Kit
"I'm a contractor. I like to have something that's durable. I have to tell you that these tools are unbelievable. They're phenomenal. They last. They're nearly indestructible. " Joe said.
These tools have 1,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Milwaukee 17 Inch Heavy Duty Canvas Tool Bag with 6 Interior Pockets, Reinforced Bottom, and Strap Ring
"This is a nice storage bag to hold your tools," Joe said. This bag has 1,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Battery Tender Plus 12V Battery Charger and Maintainer
"This is a battery tender. This is such a good gift. " Margaret began.
Joe elaborated, "This is something that guys on motorcycles, with little lawn tractors, and even those little cars that kids drive around in the backyard need. Those batteries always go dead. You plug this into your battery. It monitors the battery and keeps it fully charged. It's the best. It works on snow blowers, cars, or anything with a lead acid battery." This has 11,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Case Cutlery 52213 Harley TecX Framelock
Margaret shared, "Joe loves this one tool. I get nervous from it, but it's a great gift. Everybody needs this, right, Joe? I get nervous opening it, but it locks. Joe carries this everywhere"
Joe added, "Pocket knives are important because you always have to open something. We get a thousand Amazon boxes a day over here. Don't use a pen to stab a box. Use this and give it a little slice and the box is open. I even cut my nails with a pocket knife."
Theragun Prime - Percussive Therapy Deep Tissue Muscle Treatment Massage Gun
Margaret revealed, "Evan Goldschneider told us about this Theragun. This is great for anyone in your life with tension or pain. It's great for anyone who's athletic too. Joe loves it. It takes away the pain. It's just so good. It comes with a little carrying case. We take it with us on trips. I make Joe use this on my legs at night. Everybody loves this gift. It's a great gift."
"Evan used it on me on my neck one day and I thought I went to heaven. I swear to god," Joe shared. This massage gun has 2,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Apple 10.2-inch iPad
"Get someone you love an iPad," Margaret advised.
"iPads are tremendous. I don't really like to use computers. This is so easy to use. If I can use it, anybody can use it. I read on the iPad all the time too," Joe said.
This has 5,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Harley-Davidson Embossed B&S Stainless Steel Travel Cup, 24 oz.
Margaret said, "Joe, like his wife, is a big coffee drinker. I'm an iced coffee drinker. Joe's a hot coffee drinker."
Joe added,"You have to have a coffee travel mug. Every guy going to work wants a hot cup of coffee in the middle of winter. This one is stainless steel and it's dishwasher-safe." This travel mug has 1,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Wawa Ground Coffee in 12 oz. Bag Original
Marge said, "This is Joe's favorite coffee. If you're craving a little bit of New Jersey, WaWa is Joe's favorite coffee and they sell it here on Amazon."
Joe agreed, remarking, "This is the best coffee. It's fabulous."
Glacio Ice Cube Molds- Jumbo Square Cube Tray With Lid and 2 Large Sphere Molds
"Joe is a gin and tonic lover. You need to have a certain kind of ice cube. People take their drinks very seriously and I love to entertain. These are amazing ice trays. They make ice in the shape of balls or squares. These are great. Just put one big cube in. You don't have to water down your beverage."
These trays have 1,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Oggi Dial A Drink Cocktail Shaker - Copper Plated, 15 Recipes, 34 oz
"These are great shakers. They have recipes on them to show you how to make drinks. I love it. You twist the dial and the recipes are on here to make good drinks. I don't drink, but I make a good drink. This tells you what to do and how much to put in. It's such a good gift." Margaret said.
Joe added, "I make a lot of drinks for friends when they come over. These are fabulous." These come in several colors.
Cocktail Shaker Set Bartender Kit- 14-Piece Bar Set
Margaret advised, "Get a bar set for anybody who likes to make nice drinks like a martini or a gin and tonic. This is a nice bar set."
