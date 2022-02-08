Brit Awards 2022 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Before Adele and Ed Sheeran perform at the star-studded 2022 Brit Awards, see what your favorite stars are wearing on the red carpet outside London's 02 Arena.

By Mike Vulpo Feb 08, 2022 7:25 PMTags
FashionRed CarpetAwardsCelebrities
Watch: Celebrities Who Won 2021: Adele, Britney Spears & More!

The hottest red carpet is happening right across the pond!

On Feb. 8, some of the biggest stars came together for the 2022 Brit Awards happening at the world-famous 02 Arena in London. Hosted by comedian Mo Gilligan, the award show will feature an impressive lineup of performers including all five Artist of the Year nominees: Adele, Dave, Ed Sheeran, Little Simz and Sam Fender.

As for who was expected to win big, it's hard not to deny the power of Adele. Her latest album, 30, was the biggest seller of 2021, with more than 600,000 copies flying off the shelves in just six weeks.

At the same time, Glass Animals may be the unexpected winner for Song of the Year thanks to their global hit "Heat Waves."

Before the show kicked off, however, your favorite stars dressed to impress on the red carpet. From Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid's matching date night look to Ed's bright blue suit, this year's attendees didn't disappoint.  

photos
Party Pics: Global

Keep scrolling to see who deserves the title of Best Dressed in London. 

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Hannah Waddingham
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Adele
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Ed Sheeran
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Tom Daley
Dave J Hogan/Getty Images for BRIT Awards Limited
Johnny McDaid & Courteney Cox
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Vick Hope
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Griff
Dave J Hogan/Getty Images for BRIT Awards Limited
Reece Parkinson
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Becky Hill
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
Emily Atack
JMEnternational/Getty Images
Meekz
JMEnternational/Getty Images
Gracey
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Bree Runway
Dave J Hogan/Getty Images for BRIT Awards Limited
Graziano Di Prima & Oti Mabuse
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Jodie Whittaker
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Mollie King
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Raye
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
David Guetta & Jessica Ledon
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
AJ Odudu
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Oti Mabuse
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
Abby Roberts
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Tom Grennan
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Meeks
Dave J Hogan/Getty Images for BRIT Awards Limited
A1 & J1
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
220 Kid
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Mo Gilligan
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Leigh Francis
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Jaime Winstone
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Aitch
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Nick Gale
photos
View More Photos From Brit Awards 2022: Red Carpet Fashion

Trending Stories

1

French Montana Shares a Throwback Selfie With the Tinder Swindler

2

Yale Football Alum Kyle Mullen Dead at 24 After Navy "Hell Week"

3

Anatomy of a Dating Nightmare: The Tinder Swindler

Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's new streaming service here.

Trending Stories

1

French Montana Shares a Throwback Selfie With the Tinder Swindler

2

Yale Football Alum Kyle Mullen Dead at 24 After Navy "Hell Week"

3

Anatomy of a Dating Nightmare: The Tinder Swindler

4
Exclusive

Where Armie Hammer Stands With Estranged Wife Elizabeth Chambers

5

Pete Davidson Officially Calls Kim Kardashian His "Girlfriend"