Go Inside NBA Star Devin Booker's Arizona Home Where He Spends Time With Kendall Jenner

NBA star Devin Booker is getting Ws on and off the court—and his impressive Arizona mansion where he spends quality time with girlfriend Kendall Jenner is proof of that.
For Architectural Digest's newest issue, the Suns shooting guard gives a peek inside of his expansive home, which is located right outside Phoenix. With the help of Kathleen Clements and her son and design partner, Tommy Clements, Booker's childhood idea for his desert oasis came together.
"When I was a kid growing up in Michigan, I'd close my eyes before bed and imagine what my house might one day look like," he told Architectural Digest. "The size or shape of the home would be different depending on the night, but the interiors were always the same: modern with a bit of nostalgia in the mix."
Booker's home, which sits in the shadow of the Phoenix Mountains, comes complete with a yard that possesses a Bali-inspired swimming pool, a firepit, a guesthouse and retracting walls of glass.
"I consider myself fortunate to be surrounded by people with great style," Booker added. "Whenever I walk into my friends' homes, I'm like a sponge, asking questions and absorbing what I see."
One of those stylish people happens to be his supermodel girlfriend, whom he's been dating for more than a year. The picture-perfect couple recently explored other parts of Arizona together, and Booker says they were "astonished by their experience" while visiting Roden Crater.
When the Phoenix Suns guard is away on the road for games, he can't wait to get back to his abode to spend QT with Jenner. "I know this house is something special," Booker said. "During those long stretches on the road, I can't stop thinking of getting back here. It's like something that's been a part of me my whole life but I'm just realizing it now."
For a closer look at Booker's massive pad, check out the video above.