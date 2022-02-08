See the Steamy First Teaser for Hulu’s Conversations With Friends

Watch : TV Shows That Shaped 2021: "Bridgerton," "Squid Games" & More!

Can people ever really be "just friends?"

This teaser doesn't seem to think so. On Feb. 8, Hulu released the first teaser for its highly anticipated new series, Conversations with Friends. The drama series—based on the novel by Sally Rooney and starring Joe Alwyn, Alison Oliver, Sasha Lane and Jemima Kirke—will premiere on Hulu and BBC Three with all 12 episodes in May.

Conversations with Friends "follows Frances (Oliver), a 21–year–old college student, as she navigates a series of relationships that force her to confront her own vulnerabilities for the first time," according to the series description.

"People can be in love and have meaningful relationships," Bobbi (Lane) says in the teaser, "with other people."

"Wouldn't it depress you to sleep with someone who loves someone else?" Frances asks.

"Not if they love me too," Bobbi responds.

The steamy clip continues with Nick (Alwyn) and Frances hooking up...multiple times. "I can't believe we just did that," Nick says to her while lying in bed. "Yes, you can," Frances replies.