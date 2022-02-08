See the Steamy First Teaser for Hulu’s Conversations With Friends

Things are getting hot and heavy. On Feb. 8, Hulu released the first teaser for its new drama series Conversations With Friends, starring Joe Alwyn. Watch it here!

Can people ever really be "just friends?"

This teaser doesn't seem to think so. On Feb. 8, Hulu released the first teaser for its highly anticipated new series, Conversations with Friends. The drama series—based on the novel by Sally Rooney and starring Joe Alwyn, Alison Oliver, Sasha Lane and Jemima Kirke—will premiere on Hulu and BBC Three with all 12 episodes in May.

Conversations with Friends "follows Frances (Oliver), a 21–year–old college student, as she navigates a series of relationships that force her to confront her own vulnerabilities for the first time," according to the series description.

"People can be in love and have meaningful relationships," Bobbi (Lane) says in the teaser, "with other people."

"Wouldn't it depress you to sleep with someone who loves someone else?" Frances asks.

"Not if they love me too," Bobbi responds.

The steamy clip continues with Nick (Alwyn) and Frances hooking up...multiple times. "I can't believe we just did that," Nick says to her while lying in bed. "Yes, you can," Frances replies.

Nick, who is married to Melissa (Kirke), tells Frances that what they're doing is "insanely risky."

"Extremely," she replies, after we see her kissing her ex-girlfriend Bobbi.

What's in store for Frances and Nick's "friendship?" 

We can't wait to find out when Conversations with Friends premieres on Hulu and BBC Three in May.

Until then, scroll through to get a first look at what's to come.

Enda Bowe/Hulu
Friends and Lovers

Sasha Lane plays Bobbi, the ex-girlfriend to Alison Oliver's Frances.

Enda Bowe/Hulu
New Acquaintances

Jemima Kirke plays Melissa, a journalist who is married to Joe Alwyn's Nick.

Enda Bowe/Hulu
Forbidden Love

Over time, Nick and Frances' relationship turns romantic, threatening the friendship established between the group.

Enda Bowe/Hulu
Sunkissed

Frances is torn by her love for Bobbi and the future she could have with Nick, who is not entirely happy in his marriage to Melissa.

Enda Bowe/Hulu
On Holiday

Though the show is similar in style to Normal People, director Lenny Abrahamson told Vanity Fair, "What we've ended up with is something that has a kind of aesthetic family resemblance to the other series, but is definitely its own thing."

Enda Bowe/Hulu
The Rooney Cinematic Universe

The series is based on Sally Rooney's first novel of the same title.

