Elle Fanning Is a Tearful Michelle Carter in the First The Girl From Plainville Teaser

Watch : Elle Fanning Loved Those Dirt Eating Scenes in "The Great"

Elle Fanning is bringing Michelle Carter's case to the small screen.

Hulu released the first teaser for the limited series The Girl From Plainville on Tuesday, Feb. 8, giving fans a look at how the controversial true story will be told. In the preview, a young Michelle tells her parents that her boyfriend, Conrad Roy (Colton Ryan), is dead.

In 2014, the teen committed suicide in the parking lot of a Massachusetts Kmart.

But there's more to his death than meets the eye, as investigators discover the thousands of texts that Michelle sent Conrad leading up to his suicide. The messages reveal that Michelle encouraged Conrad to take his own life, leading people to question, "What motive could she possibly have for telling him to kill himself?"

And though she may have played a role in his death, Michelle is just as heartbroken to lose her boyfriend. "You don't get it," she insists. "This is our love story."