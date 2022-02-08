How to Watch Jennifer Lopez & Maluma's Marry Me Concert on TV & Online

Watch : Jennifer Lopez Calls OUT Critics for Initial Ben Affleck Breakup

A night that will have you saying "I do."

Jennifer Lopez and Maluma just announced a special concert event in honor of their new film, Marry Me, and E! has all the details on the big event.

Marry Me Tonight! Jennifer Lopez & Maluma Live, a one-hour concert event, will debut exclusively on Peacock's TikTok (@peacocktv) at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT tonight, Feb. 8. The event will then stream on Peacock Thursday, Feb. 10 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and right here on E! on that day at 10:30 p.m., as well as air in Spanish on Telemundo and Universo.

J.Lo will perform six songs from Marry Me, including her duet with Maluma "On My Way." Maluma will also perform an intimate, acoustic version of his song "Segundo."

Inspired by the film's theme of love, four real-life couples will be married during the concert by an ordained minister with Lopez and Maluma in attendance.