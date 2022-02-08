Victoria Beckham Reveals the Spice Girls Song She'll Never Perform Again

Watch : Victoria Beckham Is Still Winning After 20 Years in the Biz

Don't go wastin' Victoria Beckham's precious time by asking her to perform this classic song.

While the singer-turned-designer dropped a number of hits during her time with the Spice Girls, there's one that she'd like to forget: "Wannabe." As she explained on theSkimm's podcast 9 to 5ish, exclusively previewed by E! News, the track just doesn't spice up her life.

"I enjoyed it at the time," Victoria, who was joined by Victoria Beckham Beauty CEO Sarah Creal on the episode, said. "You know what, because I just don't think it sounded the same on my own. There you go. I need the others for that."

Though Victoria would prefer to move on from that era, she still has a lot of love for Mel B, Mel C, Geri Halliwell and Emma Bunton. During her chat on 9 to 5ish, the mom of four even explained how the group taught her to never give up on the good times—and transition into the fashion and beauty industries.