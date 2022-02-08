Victoria Beckham Reveals the Spice Girls Song She'll Never Perform Again

Don't go wastin' Victoria Beckham's precious time by asking her to perform this classic song.
While the singer-turned-designer dropped a number of hits during her time with the Spice Girls, there's one that she'd like to forget: "Wannabe." As she explained on theSkimm's podcast 9 to 5ish, exclusively previewed by E! News, the track just doesn't spice up her life.
"I enjoyed it at the time," Victoria, who was joined by Victoria Beckham Beauty CEO Sarah Creal on the episode, said. "You know what, because I just don't think it sounded the same on my own. There you go. I need the others for that."
Though Victoria would prefer to move on from that era, she still has a lot of love for Mel B, Mel C, Geri Halliwell and Emma Bunton. During her chat on 9 to 5ish, the mom of four even explained how the group taught her to never give up on the good times—and transition into the fashion and beauty industries.
"I think that it's fundamentally about working really hard and the product has got to be good," she noted. "So with the Spice Girls, the music was really good, the music stood up for itself. You know, the lyrics stood up for themselves. The melodies did."
And then when she went into fashion, it was all about the product. "It wasn't about my celebrity," Victoria said. "You know, if anything, it was a bit of a double-edged sword because of that."
"So I knew it was about head down, really have a strong point of view, work hard," she continued. "The product has got to really be good, and that was very important to me. And that's exactly what happened. You know, it wasn't that people left their preconceptions at the door. It was just that people really desired the product."
Back then, in 2008, Victoria was delivering clothing options that wasn't available to consumers. "It's what I had been searching for and women really desired it, it was good quality," she shared. "The execution was good, everything was very considered. And I think that's a word that I constantly throughout the day is, is everything has to be considered."
Victoria had the same mindset when she expanded into the beauty department in 2019. "It wasn't about copying what anybody else was doing. It was about what do myself and Sarah not have in our makeup bag," she said. "What do we desire? What do we want? And what is our point of view?"
Keeping in line with their vision, Victoria and Sarah wanted to create a brand that focused on clean beauty and sustainability. "You know, there were a lot of celebrities if you like, who have fashion lines and have beauty lines and they are just putting their names on products and there's nothing wrong with that," Victoria said. "They've had big success, but with me, it's always been more than that."
Victoria and Sarah's episode of 9 to 5ish with theSkimm goes live at 9 p.m. ET on Feb. 8, and you can hear it anywhere you listen to podcasts.