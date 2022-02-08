Pregnant Rihanna's Bump-Baring New Look Is Exactly What You Came For

Watch : Rihanna Goes Instagram Official With Her Pregnancy!

Rihanna is making it work.



A little more than a week after the nine-time Grammy winner revealed she was expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky, Rihanna showed fans exactly why she remains the queen of chic.



During a stylish outing over the weekend, the "Work" singer slipped on an all-black ensemble including a laced-up top paired with black leggings, allowing her growing baby bump to be on full display. The mom-to-be accessorized her look with a black hoody, black sunglasses and black stiletto heels.

It's safe to say she always has fashion on the brain.

For her bump debut Jan. 31, Rihanna, alongside A$AP, posed in a pink quilted vintage Chanel coat paired with gold and multi-colored gemstone jewels.

Before their earth-shattering announcement, the pair have kept details of their long-term relationship under wraps. Well, that is, until A$AP referred to Rihanna as "the love of his life" in May 2021.

"She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones," he told GQ. "I think when you know, you know. She's the One."