2022 Oscar Nominations: All the Shocking Snubs and Surprises From Lady Gaga to Kristen Stewart

Watch : 2022 SAG Awards Noms: SNUBS & SURPRISES

The Academy is keeping us on our toes.

On Tuesday, Feb. 8, Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross announced the nominees for the 2022 Oscars. As such, they had the honor of delivering the good news that Kristen Stewart is up for her first-ever Academy Award following her portrayal of Princess Diana in Spencer. (She joins other first-time nominees Beyoncé, Kirsten Dunst, Jessie Buckley, Ariana DeBose and Aunjanue Ellis.)

But Jordan and Ross also had the unfortunate responsibility of delivering bad news too, revealing that House of Gucci's Lady Gaga and Nightmare Alley's Bradley Cooper were not nominated in any of the acting categories after receiving critical acclaim for their recent performances.

Unsurprisingly, the singer's little monsters responded with furor on social media. "Lady Gaga is the only leading actress to be nominated at the Golden Globes, SAG Awards, Critics Choice, BAFTA this year," one person so eloquently tweeted, "won a trifecta so HOW THE F--K?!?!?!"