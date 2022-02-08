Bow Down to Kristen Stewart's Take on Princess Diana and Portrayals of the Late Royal

Now this news is worthy of the throne: Kristen Stewart is officially an Oscar nominee.
Yes, you read that right. On Feb. 8, the 30-year-old—she has more than two decades of experience under her belt—nabbed her first-ever Academy Award nod for her role as Princess Diana in Spencer. (In the Best Actress in a Leading Role category, she's up against Jessica Chastain, Olivia Colman, Penélope Cruz and Nicole Kidman.)
Unlike other films following the late royal, the 2021 movie focuses on Diana and husband Prince Charles' Christmas holiday at his mother Queen Elizabeth II's Sandringham estate. Because, after all, it was then that the mom of Prince William and Prince Harry ultimately decided to end their turbulent marriage once and for all.
"She's somebody that reached out behind many layers of oppression and could not be invisible in the way that they wanted her to be," Stewart previously shared on E!'s Daily Pop. "When I say 'they,' I mean the royal family. She was a larger presence than anyone ever needed her to be, in order to uphold this ideal of what the monarchy represents."
As we wait to see if she comes out victorious at the March 27 award show, keep scrolling to see all the iconic actresses who have played Diana throughout the years...